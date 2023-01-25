ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
mymoinfo.com

Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises

(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department

Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat.  However, the city gained local control of its police department after a 2012 statewide referendum.  Now 10 years […] The post Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Long waits for service and frustrated staffers, how archaic technology hurts Missouri government

For years, Missouri residents have watched the minutes, even hours, tick away as they waited on the telephone to apply for Medicaid, food stamps or other social services in a state bureaucracy hampered by understaffing and antiquated technology.  Within the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS), which also handles the foster care systems, computer programs […] The post Long waits for service and frustrated staffers, how archaic technology hurts Missouri government appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter

Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Center Square

Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies

(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri GOP speak against government overreach, but practice something else

Women in the Missouri House of Representatives must do what? Are we now to have the fashion police guarding the doors to the chamber?. Again, Missouri made national news and not for a good reason. The House Republicans want to take more choices away from women. It’s not just decisions concerning family planning and their health, but now it’s about covering one’s shoulders and arms on the Missouri House floor.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule

In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy