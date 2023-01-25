Armed robbers strip teen of jeans, sneakers, and jacket in Queens: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves stripped a 17-year-old boy and robbed him in Queens earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects threatened the teen with a gun before taking off his jeans, sneakers, and jacket near 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers made off with nearly $3,700 worth of items, including the boy’s cellphone, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects then fled northbound on Nashville Boulevard after the incident, police said. The NYPD released photos of the suspects, but descriptions were not provided.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.