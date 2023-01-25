ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Armed robbers strip teen of jeans, sneakers, and jacket in Queens: police

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWZEB_0kQib0Kn00

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves stripped a 17-year-old boy and robbed him in Queens earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects threatened the teen with a gun before taking off his jeans, sneakers, and jacket near 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers made off with nearly $3,700 worth of items, including the boy’s cellphone, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects then fled northbound on Nashville Boulevard after the incident, police said. The NYPD released photos of the suspects, but descriptions were not provided.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway

A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified

NEW YORK, NY – Police in Staten Island are searching for 51-year-old Peter Clark, wanted for the stabbing assault of a woman outside her home near Broad Street and Warren Street in St. George. On Wednesday, at around 12:30 am, Clark approached the home of the 33-year-old woman. When she opened the door, Clark stabbed her once in the abdomen with a knife. He fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended. Police did not say whether or not Clark and the woman were known to each other or not. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and The post Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Queens man indicted for allegedly hitting wife with SUV, stabbing her: DA

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man has been indicted for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife, all while the couple’s children were inside the vehicle, authorities said. Stephen Giraldo, 36, was indicted by a Queens grand jury Friday on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave. THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter.   Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building.  She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy