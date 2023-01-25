ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

KCRG.com

REO Speedwagon coming to Delaware County Fair

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - REO Speedwagon is coming to the 2023 Delaware County Fair on July 13. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, saying tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show will go on sale Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Delaware County Fair’s...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 26th, 2023

Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow day. One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police say one person is hurt after a...
BELLEVUE, IA
KCRG.com

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino

Cedar Rapids is one step closer to opening a new permanent location for a library on the westside of the city. Dubuque Police looking for arson and burglary suspect. Dubuque police are looking for a man they say stole from an apartment earlier this week, and then set the apartment on fire.
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Driver killed in truck crash late Thursday

A 60-year-old Dubuque man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release. James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the driver in the crash that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road in Jackson County, the release says. Scovel...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA

