KCRG.com
REO Speedwagon coming to Delaware County Fair
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - REO Speedwagon is coming to the 2023 Delaware County Fair on July 13. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, saying tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show will go on sale Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Delaware County Fair’s...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
KCRG.com
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
KCRG.com
Spencer Lee, Tom Brands, don’t care about rankings once the whistle blows
Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow day. One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police say one person is hurt after a...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 26th, 2023
Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow day. One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police say one person is hurt after a...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study shows promising results to fight drug addiction
Dubuque police are looking for a man they say stole from an apartment earlier this week, and then set the apartment on fire. Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I try to compartmentalize with everything I do every day....
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KCRG.com
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
KCRG.com
DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino
Cedar Rapids is one step closer to opening a new permanent location for a library on the westside of the city. Dubuque Police looking for arson and burglary suspect. Dubuque police are looking for a man they say stole from an apartment earlier this week, and then set the apartment on fire.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WQAD) - Officials have released the 911 phone call made on the morning a Cedar Falls family was murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park. It happened in the early morning hours of July 22, 2022 in Jackson County. Investigators found Tyler, Sarah, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt...
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Maquoketa School District elects to remove Black Lives Matter flag from classroom
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A flag supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in a Maquoketa High School classroom has been determined by district administrators to represent a political expression. It was removed, but a flag supporting LGBTQ plus pride remains. So how did the school district make the decision?. A...
ourquadcities.com
Driver killed in truck crash late Thursday
A 60-year-old Dubuque man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release. James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the driver in the crash that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road in Jackson County, the release says. Scovel...
Body found after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Update - 6:05 p.m. Rockford police have announced the discovery of the body previously missing from the stolen funeral home van. The police department's Twitter account released an update at 6:05 p.m. making the announcement. Police said that the man's body had been found in the...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
KCRG.com
Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
