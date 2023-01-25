Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Van Rouwendaal Set To Take On Midmar Mile
Dutch Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal is headed to the 50th edition of the Midmar Mile taking place in South Africa next month. Current photo via Sharon van Rouwendaal. The 50th edition of the aQuellé Midmar Mile is headed back to KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa with a big boost to the women’s competition.
swimswam.com
British World Championships Qualification Times Are Faster Than National Records
Lewis Burras will need to beat his own British record of 47.63 in the 100m free in order to guarantee a spot on his nation's World Championships squad. Archive photo via British Swimming. British Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of its two premier swimming events on the schedule...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B
No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
swimswam.com
Olympic Bronze Medalist Tina Punzel Retires from Diving
Two-time Olympian Tina Punzel (right) won gold in both the women’s and mixed 3-meter synchronized events at the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Giorgio Perottino / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Germany’s Tina Punzel, a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, announced her retirement from diving...
swimswam.com
Lee Tops Sloman In Thrilling Men’s 5K at Aussie Open Water Championships
The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today with a thrilling finish in the men's 5k event leaving Kyle Lee with his first national title. Current photo via Adam Crane/Salt Diaries. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open...
swimswam.com
Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM
Matthew Cao whacked almost a full second off the old National Age Group Record in the 200 IM last weekend in Vancouver, swimming 2:15.94. Short Course Meters (25 meters) 12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.
