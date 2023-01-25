Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Chicago Forecast: Several Inches of Snow Possible in Northern Suburbs
Cloudy skies and several inches of snow are possible in the northern parts of the Chicago area Saturday, as the approaching system comes with a sharp cutoff in terms of receiving rain or snow. A winter weather advisory was issued on Friday by the National Weather Service in Chicago for...
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When
While it appears the Chicago area will experience precipitation of some sort this weekend, what exactly we'll see remains up in the air. If it does snow, accumulation will likely vary widely - depending on where you live. Here is a timeline of what could occur and when from a...
Chicago Radar: Track Snow Showers As They Move Across the Chicago Area
Snow showers are falling across the Chicago area, impacting travel conditions and continuing a trend of snowfall over the past week that has led to the biggest totals of the season so far. The Chicago area is expected to see scattered snow showers fall through the early afternoon hours on...
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect for Parts of Chicago Area, Several Inches of Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect, warning of several inches of snow that could hit the northern parts of the region particularly hard. The alert was issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, warning of snow totals between 3 and 6 inches and hazardous travel expected.
Timeline, Snowfall Projections Show More Winter Weather in Store for Chicago in Coming Days
While most of the Chicago area dealt with accumulating snow and slick roads on Wednesday, the wintry conditions are just beginning for the upper Midwest thanks to a parade of weather disturbances that are threatening to deliver more snow for the foreseeable future. Due to Wednesday’s weather system, portions of...
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Lake, McHenry Counties
A winter storm warning is now in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, as confidence as increased that snow totals may approach six inches. Additionally, snow may fall at a rate of one inch per hour in the counties under a warning. Boone and Winnebago counties have also now been placed under a winter storm warning.
Chicago Area to See ‘Burst' of ‘Wind Whipped Snow' Friday, More Snowfall Through Weekend
The final weekend of January in Chicago is shaping up to be cold and snowy, as another round of snow moving in from the west is set to bring several inches of accumulating snow Saturday and into Sunday, with the highest snow totals likely across northern Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois
Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
NBC Chicago
How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way
While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties
A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs starting Saturday morning.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
How to Check Illinois Road, Driving Conditions Near You as Snow Snarls Chicago-Area Commute
While mother nature snarls Chicago area commutes with widespread snow, low visibility and slush, you may want to check the state of slick, slippery road conditions through maps and reports of winter road conditions, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
WGNtv.com
How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?
Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0