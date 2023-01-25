ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
u.today

Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds

Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy