A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he doesn't like seeing 'managers managing managers,' fueling speculation of more layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said managers should not be rewarded for creating larger teams, according to Command Line.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
dailyhodl.com
New Court Documents Show Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX
New court documents reveal that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. FTX, which went bankrupt in November, allegedly owed billions of dollars to a number of prominent companies before it collapsed, the extent revealed in bankruptcy court filings. Some of...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
The New York Times, Stanford University, Coinbase and Netflix are among FTX's laundry list of creditors, court filing shows
A wide range of companies made it on the 116-page list of creditors that Sam Bankman-Fried's failed crypto exchange owes money to.
CoinDesk
Australian Crypto Exchange Digital Surge to Pay Back Creditors After Losing $33M on FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Troubled Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge has been bailed out after creditors approved a long-term recovery plan, the company said in a statement shared with CoinDesk. The Brisbane-based exchange is said to have held...
investing.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
u.today
Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds
Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
