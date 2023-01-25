Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
Click10.com
Police: ‘Several’ injured after car crashes into West Park business
WEST PARK, Fla. – A car slammed into a West Park business Thursday afternoon, injuring “several” people in the vehicle, according to police. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 7 and Southwest 25th Street. The highway serves as the border between Miramar and West Park.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
Click10.com
BSO: Couple arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a couple in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in North Lauderdale on Tuesday. According to investigators, BSO deputies received reports of a shooting around 3:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bailey Road. Daniel Gray, 20,...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman killed after car backs into Sunrise canal; video shows vehicle moments before crash
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have died after a car went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts for the victims involved. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
Click10.com
‘Think twice’: New Doral Police Chief warns thieves caught on camera stealing two vehicles
DORAL, Fla. – Police are searching for more suspected car thieves after they were caught on camera stealing two vehicles Wednesday night in Doral. Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe spoke to new Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez who warned thieves to “think twice’ before committing a crime in his area.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Police: Arsonist arrested after Miami man set on fire inside duplex
MIAMI – Police have arrested a suspected arsonist behind Thursday morning’s duplex fire in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Micky Felder, 40, is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Authorities...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood Fire Rescue remove woman from car after driving under 18-wheeler
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical...
Click10.com
Body of man found inside concrete cylinder block at construction site near Haulover Marina
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found inside of a concrete cylinder block on Friday. The body was discovered in the morning at a construction site off Collins Avenue, near Haulover Marina. The man appeared to be...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
cw34.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
Click10.com
Margate police searching for missing, endangered 76-year-old
MARGATE, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Margate woman. According to the Margate Police Department, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence. Dawkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She...
