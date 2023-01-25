BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which skin care brand is better: The Inkey List or The Ordinary?. Have you ever wondered if you really need all the ingredients listed on your face wash or moisturizer? With their minimal, often single-ingredient formulas, The Ordinary and The Inkey List both provide an affordable way to get skin care tailored to your skin concerns. Products from The Inkey List tend to highlight how they will benefit your skin, while The Ordinary focuses on its scientifically-vetted ingredients.

1 DAY AGO