Oklahoma State

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
Wellness Wednesday: Flu and COVID both on the rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Flu season is well underway in Oklahoma and COVID-19 cases are becoming an increasing concern. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health joins Fox 25's Wendy Suares to discuss the latest on flu and COVID and the newest research on vaccines and how they affect the COVID variants from spreading around right now.
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
