Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
State Officials Urge Oklahomans To Look Out For Scams
State officials are releasing new information about scams that are impacting Oklahomans, and how to handle them. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson will speak about scams to look out for during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday. News 9 will have...
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
Wellness Wednesday: Flu and COVID both on the rise in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Flu season is well underway in Oklahoma and COVID-19 cases are becoming an increasing concern. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health joins Fox 25's Wendy Suares to discuss the latest on flu and COVID and the newest research on vaccines and how they affect the COVID variants from spreading around right now.
Casting call out for Netflix movie written by Oklahoma’s own Sterlin Harjo
TULSA, Okla. — The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma shared a casting call announcement for an upcoming Netflix film written by Oklahoma’s own Sterlin Harjo. The film, “Rez Ball” is looking for both male and female Native American actors to play high school basketball players. The film is also produced by basketball star Lebron James.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
AG Gentner Drummond orders independent counsel to review Glossip's death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced on Thursday that he has directed an independent counsel to conduct a review of Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence. Glossip was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City. Drummond said...
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
Pregnant woman caught driving under the influence
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok — Authorities in Oklahoma say they took a pregnant woman into custody after she was caught driving under the influence. The incident occurred on Jan. 21 around…
Remains found by Oklahoma investigators identified as Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Chief Oklahoma Medical Examiner has positively identified remains that were found in the area where it was believed a missing 4-year-old girl's body was located. The remains were found on Jan. 17, after Oklahoma authorities arrested a couple who were the alleged caregivers of 4-year-old...
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs
Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
