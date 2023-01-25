ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Mix of rain and snow expected: Northeast Ohio’s Weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a bit of additional snow Friday morning, cloudy conditions are expected most of the day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s Friday and in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Windy conditions will continue on Friday with gusts up to 30 mph. Snow chances return Friday night but taper off Saturday morning. Any snow will transition to rain Saturday afternoon as highs climb to around 40. Sunday will see rain and snow showers during the day with highs around 38. Snow shower chances return Sunday night as lows dip into the upper 20s.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?

A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

