Maine’s Prisons Taught Washington a Crucial Lesson in Fighting Opioids
Using drugs to treat addicts inside prison might just be the best way to stem the crisis of overdose deaths.
americanmilitarynews.com
43 charged in drug ring run by SC inmates, connected to Mexican cartels
A methamphetamine ring run by inmates in South Carolina prisons was broken up by a multi-agency investigation, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Long time drug traffickers — using cell phones smuggled into prisons — coordinated a multi-state drug smuggling ring from behind bars, according to the...
High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
Tri-City Herald
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
New Law Will Cap Phone Call Prices in Prisons and Jails
For over two decades, civil rights advocates and consumer groups have criticized states and local governments for padding their budgets by charging people behind bars high phone rates. One prominent critic in Washington, D.C., Martha Wright-Reed, a now-deceased former nurse who was blind, for example, complained in a 2000 class-action...
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
AOL Corp
Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis
The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Scott Eizember's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
Eizember was convicted of the 2003 killings of 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell and 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell.
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill Mississippi inmate
Two people who were members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate while they were incarcerated at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said. In 2017, Aaron Rentfrow, an Indiana man, is alleged to...
Scott Eizember scheduled for execution, Oklahoma denies minister access to chamber
Editor's note: After the publication of this article, the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections reversed course and granted Scott Eizember's spiritual advisor the ability to be present with him in the execution chamber Thursday. Convicted killer Scott Eizember, 62, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary...
Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail?
Larry Eugene Price told social workers that he’d seen a snake crawling on the ground. Price, 51, then said a man had stabbed lit cigarettes in his eyes. It was February 2020, and the staff at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith, Arkansas made a note in his case file that he’d suffered from hallucinations and paranoia after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 22.
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez. Not only were criminals...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
Nearly 27% of Louisiana state inmates are held beyond their release dates, US Justice Department says
The Louisiana department of corrections is keeping more than a quarter of inmates behind bars past their scheduled release date, the US Justice Department said in a report Wednesday.
