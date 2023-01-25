ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE Newsfeed: Arrest video, Voting rights, Cold and breezy, Bill stalls, Isotopes park upgrades

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Accused Solomon Peña accomplice talks politics during arrest – Video from three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies shows the traffic stop that would lead to Solomon Peña’s arrest earlier this month. He’s the one-time Republican State Representative candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats. A BCSO deputy pulled over Jose Trujillo for expired registration. Deputies discovered Trujillo had an outstanding warrant. He would later tell the deputy he borrowed the car from a friend, who turned out to be Solomon Pena. In a search, deputies say they found drugs, cash and a gun where testing would reveal casings from one of the shooting scenes match the gun.

[2] Democratic leaders look to expand New Mexico voting rights – A group of democratic lawmakers say they want to expand voting access to mail-in voting, making it easier for convicted felons to vote and creating provisions to help native communities have better access. The New Mexico Secretary of State says they spearheaded a similar bill last session, but it failed. Advocates say one key difference from last year’s voting rights bill is that it is not asking to allow people under 18 to vote.

[3] Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east – Most of the state will wake up to sunshine, but a disturbance moving over the state this afternoon will cause clouds will redevelop, along with some more snow and rain showers in eastern New Mexico. A dusting of snow will be possible in northeast and east-central NM, with a chance for spotty rain showers as well.

[4] Prescribed Burn Ban bill stalls in committee – A bill that would ban prescribed burns in New Mexico during the spring has stalled in committee. State Senator Ron Griggs introduced the bill, saying it was needed to reduce the risk of prescribed burns getting out of hand during the windy months. Those against the bill say prescribed burns are vital to the state’s forest health. Ultimately the bill was tabled on a 4 to 3 vote.

[5] City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements – The city of Albuquerque is getting ready to spend millions more to fix up Isotopes Park. But these are changes fans most likely won’t see. It’s all part of an effort to meet new MLB standards announced a few years ago. According to the city, some of the needed changes include adding female changing rooms, upgrading dining facilities for players, and expanding the weight room. The city is asking the state for $2 million in capital outlay funding this session to help upgrade coaches’ and players’ locker rooms. The city is asking voters for another $1.5 million in bond money this November.

