houstonherald.com
Texas County rate decreases slightly in December
Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in December from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure was 2.7 percent. The rate ranged from 4.7 percent in January to 2.1 percent in September. According to the department, the county’s labor force...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
houstonherald.com
Cabool’s Ground Hog Breakfast is Feb. 4
Cabool’s annual Ground Hog Breakfast is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy the groundhog breakfast and support community projects, an organizer said. It will be a drive-through only event against this year. Breakfast will consist of two large biscuits...
myozarksonline.com
Latest School and Area Closings
LACLEDE EARLY EDUCATION PROGRAM (LEAP) NORMAL OPERATIONS ON FORT LEONARD WOOD FOR WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25, HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED FOR ALL PERSONNEL WHO ARE NOT CRITICAL AND OR ESSENTIAL — AS PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED BY SUPERVISORS. MISSION ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL WILL REPORT TO FORT LEONARD WOOD AS REQUIRED. MAXIMUM TELEWORKING IS IN EFFECT IF ELIGIBLE AND CAPABLE FOR WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25. PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR FOR MORE DETAILS.
kjluradio.com
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KYTV
Man accused of setting up camera in Cabool, Mo., convenience store bathroom posts bond
Missouri company Parent ProTech is working to keep kids safe online around the world. Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
houstonherald.com
Diamond Club announces spaghetti dinner, other events
Houston’s annual Diamond Club spaghetti dinner, bingo night and silent auction has been announced. Mark your calendar: The date is 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The $10 admission fee includes the dinner with drink, dessert and two...
houstonherald.com
BERNICE JEAN CLEVENGER MORRISON
Bernice Jean (Clevenger) Morrison was born to Louis and Mattie Clevenger on March 13, 1933, and she died on March 3, 2020. Bernice is survived by three daughters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo., and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn., along with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
myozarksonline.com
KFBD School Closings and Other Wednesday Cancellations
The Pulaski County Courthouse in Waynesville will be closed Wednesday. The 25th Judicial Circuit Court will not be in session, and folks will be called and be notified of rescheduled court dates. Waynesville Municipal Court has called off hearing its court cases on Thursday. Individuals will be notified by mail...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Laclede Record
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on persist DWI offender charge, state patrol says
A Memphis, Tenn., man was arrested Thursday for felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. Rickey L. McCoy, 53, was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to a sober party.
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
myozarksonline.com
Mountain Grove man sentenced after firing shots at Police
A Mountain Grove man will serve up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wright County in February 2022. Bobby Naylor was arrested after he ran from a Mountain Grove Police Officer who attempted to stop him because his headlight was out. During the pursuit through Wright and Douglas County, Naylor fired several gunshots, striking the windshield of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Naylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 25 years, and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently. According to Wright County Prosecutor John Tyrrell, Naylor will serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
houstonherald.com
County jail inmate charged after punching jailer
An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13. Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony). A deputy was advised that a...
