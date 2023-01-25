ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Military.com

Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law

The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
KSDK

What to know about the child tax credit in 2023

WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

12 types of passive income that aren’t taxable

There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid paying tax. However, there are some credits, settlements and payouts that you can receive tax-free, although these are typically...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First payments for February worth up to $4,194 will arrive 12 days

There are only 12 days left before Social Security retirement recipients receive their monthly payment of up to $4,194. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, including when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when he or she was 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364, according to the Social Security Administration.
Cleveland Jewish News

Eric Zagrans / Zagrans Law

Arguing a case in front of the United States Supreme Court is the pinnacle of any trial or appellate lawyer’s career, but what made that accomplishment personally meaningful for Eric Zagrans was having his children in attendance. It was one of the three goals he set for himself on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

BBYO slated for largest-ever international convention Feb. 15-20

The Jewish youth movement BBYO will hold its annual International Convention in Dallas from Feb. 15-20. More than 3,500 teens—including 500 from Ukraine, Germany, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Turkey and Sweden, among other countries—are expected to attend. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be among the keynote speakers...
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

Tax Season 2023: IRS reminds employers of Jan. 31 deadline to file wage statements

The Internal Revenue Service reminded employers on Thursday that the deadline to file wage statements, including all Forms W-2 and W-3, is quickly approaching. Employers only have five days left to file copies of their 2022 Form W-2, wage and tax statements, along with their Form W-3, transmittal of wage and tax statements, with the Social Security Administration. The deadline, set for Jan. 31, will apply to all employers regardless of if they are filing by paper or electronically, according to the IRS.
Cleveland Jewish News

Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
CLEVELAND, OH

