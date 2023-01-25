Study: Increased Transparency Between Payers and Providers at the Point-of-Care Improves Risk Capture and Quality Measures

Read full article on original website
Inflation, Recession Fears Increase Tension Between Healthcare Patients and Providers
– Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023 Healthcare Business Insights Report, which examines how inflation and recession fears are impacting small healthcare offices, the patient experience and the strength of patient-provider relationships. – The healthcare...
How Tech Can Improve Health Plan Performance & Star Ratings in 2023 & Beyond
The open-enrollment period that recently concluded for U.S. health plans was the first since the expiration of pandemic-linked changes to how Star Ratings were calculated. This is a period of major transition for the industry, with some health plans struggling to maintain their previous ratings and plan participants, who are now accustomed to home-based testing and treatment, expecting those services and features to continue. Fortunately, new technology can help health plans boost plan performance while promoting better care and early detection of chronic illnesses.
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
How Will The Inflation Reduction Act Impact Healthcare in 2023? 6 Trends to Know
– As the world prepares for the Inflation Reduction Act’s landmark policy changes, healthcare stakeholders realize that its wide-ranging effects will require new approaches to drug pricing, health plan design, and investment. – Avalere’s ‘2023 Healthcare Industry Outlook’ examines how community-wide healthcare will be affected by a recent court...
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
COVID-19 Health Systems Impact: What Will Stop The Cash Hemorrhage?
The material cost of COVID-19 has been at the center of public discourse since the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, growth in federal government spending on healthcare increased 36 percent, compared to the 5.9 percent bump in 2019. While the distribution of vaccines has allowed for a version of pre-pandemic life to resume, hospitals are still not recovered from the high rates of hospitalizations that occurred in March 2020, and the indirect costs of the pandemic continue to loom over the American population as a result of strained health systems.
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Datavant Partners with Socially Determined to Optimize Social Risk on Patient Outcomes
– Socially Determined, the social risk analytics and data company partners with Datavant, a company helping organizations securely connect health data. – The strategic partnership enables Socially Determined to provide curated, de-identified and linkable social risk data on the patient-level. This capability will empower life sciences organizations to comprehensively assess and systematically address the impact of social risk on health outcomes.
The Health Data Interoperability Highway Is Coming. Is Your Organization Ready?
Not many of us remember a time when there weren’t interstates widely available to help us get to where we need to go. Winding roads and sleepy towns can be nostalgic, but they’re not great time savers when time is of the essence. At a macro level, The...
The Future of Digital Payment Trends in Healthcare to Watch
Staffing shortages, cost of care delivery and reimbursement changes have put more pressure on healthcare practices to do more with less. Recent technology advancements have come to the rescue and enabled healthcare organizations to simplify processes, improve communication efforts and ultimately support staff and patients alike. Patient payment tools are...
39 Organizations Sign Global Heath Equity Pledge to Advance Health Equity Globally
– Today, World Economic Forum announced that 39 organizations have signed the Global Health Equity Network Zero Health Gaps Pledge. – The pledge includes 10 key commitments all signatories have made to embed health equity principles throughout their operations, workforce and guiding philosophies. It marks the beginning of an historic journey to making health equity an integral part of business strategies globally and an important step towards a world without health disparities.
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
80% of Healthcare Execs Want Complete Clinical Data From Other EHRs
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network and interoperability provider, released it’s inaugural 2023 State of Interoperability report today to understand how healthcare decision-makers are approaching their clinical data strategies in light of patient privacy concerns and new federal regulations. – The study, conducted in collaboration with Flexpa and...
Pearl Health Raises $55M to Expand Value-Based Care Innovation
– Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care, today announced that it has raised $55M in its oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund and Viking Global Investors, with participation by AlleyCorp, SV Angel’s Growth Fund, and other leading investors. This round brings Pearl’s total funding to date to more than $80M.
Healthcare Profit Pools to Reach $790B by 2026, Report Reveals
– Healthcare profit pools are expected to grow 4 percent annually resulting from $654 billion in 2021 to $790 billion in 2026, according to a new McKinsey report. – The report reveals inflation is not transitory and the economic outlook has meaningfully darkened due to a healthcare worker shortage and endemic COVID-19.
Sharecare Launches Virtual Model of its Medicare-Reimbursable Cardiac Rehab Program
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. – Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine...
Study: AI-Guided Solution Improves MRI Scan Times & Adoption Rates
– Vista.ai, a pioneer and leader in automated MRI solutions, today announced results from a clinical adaptation study on the company’s One Click MRI™ software, led by Dr. Raymond Kwong, Director, Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. – The findings show that Vista.ai’s...
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023
Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
Top 10 Health Technology Hazards in 2023 to Watch
– ECRI, the nation’s largest non-profit patient safety organization, names communications gaps with recalls of home-use medical devices as the nation’s most pressing health technology safety issue for 2023. – ECRI’s Top 10 Health Technology Hazards for 2023 list identifies the potential sources of danger that will warrant...
