Chaska, MN

106.9 KROC

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Quilting in the New Year

Fabric arts have had a resurgence in popularity and the quilts displayed clearly are not only technically created with great skill but also are genuine works of art. Made by the group “The Make It Modern Quilters,” the quilts are in display at the Chanhassen Library. The local...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Jan. 28, 2023

The foundry of the Minnesota Stove company started up full force, Tuesday morning, after a month’s rest, pending the arrival of some new patterns for their 1898 heaters. The company is covering its field well, as is evidenced by the high grade cook stoves and ranges now being manufactured, as well as the cool heater, the “Imperial Coral,” which ranks with the very highest grade products of eastern makers. With the addition of some handsome wood heaters this year the “Coral” line will be as nearly complete as the firm or its patrons could wish. There are few business enterprises of its size in the state that have enjoyed prosperity in so steady a stream during the past two years as has the Minnesota Stove company.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

30-foot-tall snowman made by Buffalo, Minn. family becomes neighborhood attraction

BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowman the size of a house is bringing tourists to a neighborhood in Buffalo, Minnesota, to get a peek at the momentous undertaking. There's no denying "Frosty Fobbe" is big and fat. At about 30 feet tall and 20 feet across, this dude is carrying a wide load. Wednesday, as FOX 9 stopped by, Eric Fobbe was trimming the fat, shaping him up to look his best. Upkeep is an everyday thing, but it's not nearly the work that went into building him.
BUFFALO, MN
swnewsmedia.com

South of the River Brewery Trail returns to southwest metro for 2023

The South of the River Brewery Trail has returned to the southwest metro this year. The brewery trail involves purchasing a $10 passport booklet that features a variety of breweries throughout the southwest metro region. Upon visiting one of these breweries, participants get their booklet stamped and enjoy a discounted deal of “buy one, get one” at the location.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee Girl Scouts begin Little Free Library projects

Two troops within Shakopee Girl Scouts are working on the creation of two new Little Free Libraries within the city. The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the project during its Jan. 17 council meeting. Shakopee currently has 12 Little Free Libraries, according to a city memo. Ten are on private...
SHAKOPEE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Dan Patch Days entertainment announced

The Dan Patch Days Committee has announced the lineup of events for the 2023 festival. The festival begins on Thursday, June 22, with the Savage Rotary hosting a wine and beer tasting event. On Friday, June 23, Gen X Jukebox will open for Hairball, who is returning to Dan Patch...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Indigenous artists featured in Arboretum exhibit

The work of four regional Indigenous artists — James Autio, Gordon Coons, Anna Johnson and Ivy Vainio — will be featured in the Reedy Gallery at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum until March 26 for the “Visions from the Land: Native Interpretations” exhibit. Autio and Coons are...
CHASKA, MN

