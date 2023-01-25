Slide 1 of 5: A teacher who bragged to her neighbor that she had stabbed her partner who later died of his injuries has been jailed for 15 years. Carrie McGuinness was laughing when she told her neighbor that she had 'just stabbed' Steven Davies, 39, at his home in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd last June. Cardiff Crown Court heard that McGuinness, 34, was seen by a neighbor with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the incident. When asked what had happened, the mother-of-two told her neighbor: 'He beat me up', and added that he was 'in the house. I just stabbed him' when asked where Mr Davies was.

