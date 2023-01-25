Read full article on original website
Woman handed suspended sentence for paddleboard assault on boy in Bristol
Campaigners had said initial police response was poor because of boy’s race
Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother
A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Father should have known of obese girl’s plight, manslaughter trial told
Alun Titford on trial over death in ‘horrific circumstances’ of his 16-year-old daughter Kaylea in Wales
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Teacher who bragged about stabbing her boyfriend gets 15 years in jail
Slide 1 of 5: A teacher who bragged to her neighbor that she had stabbed her partner who later died of his injuries has been jailed for 15 years. Carrie McGuinness was laughing when she told her neighbor that she had 'just stabbed' Steven Davies, 39, at his home in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd last June. Cardiff Crown Court heard that McGuinness, 34, was seen by a neighbor with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the incident. When asked what had happened, the mother-of-two told her neighbor: 'He beat me up', and added that he was 'in the house. I just stabbed him' when asked where Mr Davies was.
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 Years
In the early hours of August 10, 1985, a woman named Debra Jackson was found dead on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. She had been shot three times with a .25 caliber handgun and dumped out of a car. Even the police were mortified.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Convicted Murderer on Death Row Dies After Choking on Her Dinner
A Japanese woman awaiting execution for drugging and drowning two men has died after choking on her own dinner, the country’s justice ministry said Sunday. Miyuki Ueta, a former bar worker, was eating in her cell on Saturday afternoon when she began to choke. Workers at the detention center, located in the southwestern prefecture of Hiroshima, tried to pull food out of the 49-year-old’s mouth, but she had already lost consciousness, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
