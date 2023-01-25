ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Pope Francis says homosexuality ‘a sin’ but ‘not a crime’

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYu5R_0kQiXUyu00

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust” — while still maintaining that being gay is “a sin.”

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said Tuesday during an interview at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

“It’s not a crime. Yes … it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime,” the 86-year-old pontiff said of Catholic teaching that holds that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.”

“It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another,” he stressed.

Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty, according to The Human Dignity Trust, which works to end such laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCUub_0kQiXUyu00
“Yes … it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime,” the 86-year-old pontiff said
AP

More than a dozen US states still have anti-sodomy laws, despite a 2003 Supreme Court ruling declaring them unconstitutional.

Declaring such laws “unjust,” Francis said the Catholic Church can and should work to put an end to them. “It must do this. It must do this,” he said.

The pontiff acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

“These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHZIY_0kQiXUyu00
Francis was interviewed at his home in the Vatican on Tuesday.
AP

He quoted the Catechism of the Catholic Church in saying gay people must be welcomed and respected , and should not be marginalized or discriminated against.

“We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity,” he said.

Francis has made reaching out to the LGBTQ community a hallmark of his papacy, starting with his famous 2013 declaration, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about a purportedly gay priest.

Still, he has not changed his stance on the teaching that declares homosexual acts “intrinsically disordered,” and he was criticized for a 2021 decree that the church cannot bless same-sex unions “because God cannot bless sin.”

With Post wires

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
AL.com

What is Epiphany?

Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
Jules

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Ricky

The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican

Father Pellegrino Ernetti was a Benedictine priest who made headlines in the 1960s for revealing some shocking news. He claimed that he built a device similar to a "time machine" with the help of a team of scientists. According to Ernetti, the device was kept hidden in the Vatican. He says that the device allowed him to observe events from the past, including the crucifixion of Jesus.
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
NPR

Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says

Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy