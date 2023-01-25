Effective: 2023-01-30 04:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 17.5 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 8.6 Sat 10 am CS 8.0 17.2 16.7

