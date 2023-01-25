ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system

A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
Washington Examiner

Babel at Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — Come, let us make a city and a tower, the top whereof may reach to heaven: and let us make our name famous before we be scattered abroad into all lands. The funny thing about themes is they tend to repeat, regardless of the era. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy