WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Butte County. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Snowfall Saturday and Saturday Evening With Travel Impacts Expected .Light snow will move into areas south of Interstate 90 after between 4 AM and 7 AM Saturday. This snow will then become heavier on Saturday morning and continue into the early afternoon. The snow will then gradually come to an end on Saturday night. Total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches. In addition to the snow, the northeast winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday and Saturday night. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon Snow Moves In This Morning .Snow has been slow to spread across northeastern Iowa into southeastern Minnesota this morning. Dry air in place has delayed accumulating snowfall along the Iowa-Minnesota border and therefore decreased overall amounts as well. Increased snowfall rates still expected later this afternoon and early evening, across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Impacts to travel will continue through this evening into the overnight, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The snow will end from west to east tonight. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...An extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, with low temperatures down to 25 degrees are possible. * WHERE...All areas along the Curry County coast, including the communities of Brookings, Pistol River, Gold Beach, and Port Orford. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of freezing conditions is likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside Snow this Afternoon An area of light to moderate snow is continuing to redevelop as it moves north over Iowa and Illinois, almost exactly along and north of Interstate 80. This snow will continue to cover roads, and drop visibility to around 1/2 mile at times, so be ready to slow down. Additional snow amounts up to 2 inches are possible through 3 PM.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:52:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-28 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. East winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Black Hills, Fall River, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Fall River; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Southern Foot Hills, the Central Black Hills, the Southern Black Hills and the Fall River County Plains. In Wyoming, Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1-2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Farm ground along the river in White and Woodruff counties begin to flood. Seasonal agricultural impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.8 feet Monday evening, Jan 30th. The river will fall after that time, falling to 25.1 feet by Wednesday morning, Feb 1st. - Action stage is 25.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 24.8 Sat 10 AM 25.2 25.7 25.5 25.8 6 PM 1/30
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Hermosa Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Lake, McHenry, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Boone; Lake; McHenry; Winnebago WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Accumulating snow, heavy at times, and hazardous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half to one inch per hour are expected to occur this afternoon and evening. Northeast winds will gradually increase during the snow with gusts to 25 mph tonight, which may result in some patchy blowing snow.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 07:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Windy with Blowing and Drifting Snow This Morning Northwest winds are forecast to gust to 25 to 35 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas. Winds will slowly diminish after 10 AM. Many roads and highways remain snow covered and hazardous due to the recent snowfall of 2 to 4 inches. Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous with the snow and ice accumulations. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 09:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM PST Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada Le -Grand -Snelling, Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Fresno-Clovis, Delano- Wasco- Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
