Effective: 2023-01-28 09:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM PST Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

2 HOURS AGO