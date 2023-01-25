Read full article on original website
Dean Trull
2d ago
These Facebook physicians like her need to be made to give some proof for their, in my opinion, idiotic comments. Accept the help and let individuals and their physicians make those decisions. You harp about freedom, but you only think of freedom as everyone doing what you think or do.
Reply
2
Related
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
WLOS.com
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
carolinajournal.com
Asheville’s current water crisis only latest chapter in city’s water saga
At their Jan. 24 meeting, the Asheville City Council appointed members to a new independent review committee in the wake of last month’s water system failure, which left much of the service area without potable water during the holiday season. Beginning on Dec. 24, several water-treatment plants in the...
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail found after multistate manhunt
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates, who escaped from a Southwest Virginia jail on Thursday and have ties to Ashe County, have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said. Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, both escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m.
asheville.com
County Officials Remind Residents to Check and Update Property Record Cards
Start the year off on the right foot and make sure your home’s property record card is correct. In North Carolina, January is the property listing month, and the Buncombe County Property Assessment office wants to make sure property owners are aware of the information that the office has on file.
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
theonefeather.com
Brady sentenced to prison on arson conviction
ASHEVILE, N.C. – James Ralph Brady, 55, of Cherokee, N.C. was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26 followed by five years of supervised release for the arson of a home that caused approximately $10,000 in damage, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Brady was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva Mayor Linda Sossamon resigns
After more than 16 years of service to the Town of Sylva, Mayor Linda Sossamon has notified town staff of her resignation. “It is with great regret and sadness that I must tender my resignation as Mayor of the Town of Sylva, effective Jan. 26,” Sossamon said in a letter to citizens, commissioners and staff.
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
Smoky Mountain Times
School officials contemplate state of Swain County Middle School
Swain County Board of Education participated in a walk-through of Swain County Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to assess various maintenance issues at the aging school. For around an hour and a half, a group led by Swain County Schools Human Resources Officer/Facilities Manager Tommy Dills, walked the grounds and looked at buildings, some of which, like the school’s library, were built in the 1930s.
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
Comments / 4