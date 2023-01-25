ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 4

Dean Trull
2d ago

These Facebook physicians like her need to be made to give some proof for their, in my opinion, idiotic comments. Accept the help and let individuals and their physicians make those decisions. You harp about freedom, but you only think of freedom as everyone doing what you think or do.

Reply
2
Related
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system

What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23

Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail found after multistate manhunt

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates, who escaped from a Southwest Virginia jail on Thursday and have ties to Ashe County, have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said. Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, both escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m.
ABINGDON, VA
Mountain Xpress

UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26

Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Brady sentenced to prison on arson conviction

ASHEVILE, N.C. – James Ralph Brady, 55, of Cherokee, N.C. was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26 followed by five years of supervised release for the arson of a home that caused approximately $10,000 in damage, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Brady was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
CHEROKEE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva Mayor Linda Sossamon resigns

After more than 16 years of service to the Town of Sylva, Mayor Linda Sossamon has notified town staff of her resignation. “It is with great regret and sadness that I must tender my resignation as Mayor of the Town of Sylva, effective Jan. 26,” Sossamon said in a letter to citizens, commissioners and staff.
SYLVA, NC
hendersonville.com

Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection

Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain Times

School officials contemplate state of Swain County Middle School

Swain County Board of Education participated in a walk-through of Swain County Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to assess various maintenance issues at the aging school. For around an hour and a half, a group led by Swain County Schools Human Resources Officer/Facilities Manager Tommy Dills, walked the grounds and looked at buildings, some of which, like the school’s library, were built in the 1930s.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy