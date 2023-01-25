Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
davisvanguard.org
Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
goldcountrymedia.com
Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison
Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
KCRA.com
Lodi family accuse police of tasing, killing their dog Enzo
LODI, Calif. — A family wants answers after they say officers from the Lodi Police Department tased and killed their dog on Tuesday afternoon after the dog accidentally got out. Aline Galeno and her mother Anna Marquez were the owners of the 2-year-old husky named Enzo. “We never put...
KCRA.com
Marchers take to Sacramento streets in solidarity with others outraged by Tyre Nichols police beating video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The reaction came in real-time Friday to body camera videos from the violent interaction between Memphis police against former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols. A gathering outside California’s Capitol building was convened, organizers said, to support the community as Memphis police publicly released video of the Jan....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family of Tyre Nichols urge calm as police prepare to release video of fatal beating
With authorities set to release body camera video Friday afternoon showing the events leading to the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man allegedly beaten by five police officers earlier this month following a traffic stop, Nichols’ parents are calling for peaceful protest demonstrations. Nichols — who was...
KCRA.com
New documents reveal evidence gathered in murder of CHP captain’s husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — New court documents reveal some of the evidence investigators gathered in the case against a Napa man for the murder of the estranged husband of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) captain. During his arraignment in Cumberland County Circuit Court in Kentucky on Thursday, 61-year-old Thomas...
7th person pleads guilty in Sacramento cocaine, heroin trafficking conspiracy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Jerome Adams of North Highlands is the latest person to plead guilty in an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy in Sacramento. He was among the 15 arrested in 2021 after a 45-count indictment put together by the DEA...
norfolkneradio.com
California man extradited back to face sentencing
STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation
Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
KCRA.com
17-year-old hospitalized after being shot by an officer in Tracy, police say
A 17-year-old armed with a knife was hospitalized after being shot twice by an officer in Tracy on Friday afternoon, police said. Tracy police said an officer was called to Foxtail Way at 1:47 p.m. after reports of a male chasing another male with a knife. Police said numerous 911 calls were made.
Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting
(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser
LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
mymotherlode.com
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries
Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
Comments / 1