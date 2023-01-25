ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison

Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
Lodi family accuse police of tasing, killing their dog Enzo

LODI, Calif. — A family wants answers after they say officers from the Lodi Police Department tased and killed their dog on Tuesday afternoon after the dog accidentally got out. Aline Galeno and her mother Anna Marquez were the owners of the 2-year-old husky named Enzo. “We never put...
California man extradited back to face sentencing

STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation

Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting

(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency

Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries

Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
