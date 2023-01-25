Read full article on original website
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
A group of theaters used to line Congress Avenue. Here’s what’s left of Austin’s ‘Show Row’
At least 12 theatres made up “Show Row,” a former entertainment and movie house district along Congress Avenue.
Austin aims to address systemic racism, equity with new walk and bike trail plans
The city said it tried to apply an equity lens to all plans starting by creating a base map called Equity Analysis Zones (EAZ) — areas of Austin that have higher concentrations of historically marginalized populations.
Expensive taste? $150 cup of coffee offered at an Austin café
Proud Mary cafe – with locations in Australia, Portland and Austin – has doubled down on the “coffee has become too expensive” cliche and is offering a cup of coffee for $150.
WATCH: Leander teachers get engaged at Rutledge Elementary with the help of students
Two Leander Independent School District teachers shared one of the most special days of their lives with their students last week.
Musk’s potential plan to build homes for workforce could be a first in Texas
If the company did, in fact, team up with home developers to create a housing development in Bastrop County for his Central Texas Workforce, it is a rare move but not unheard of.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
ECHO count of homeless population happening Friday for first time since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) will traverse the city Friday night passing out care packages and hand counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin.
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
One person rescued from north Austin boarding house fire
No one else needed to be rescued, and there were no other injuries reported.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
‘In the middle of a war zone’: Salon owners face increasingly dangerous encounters with homeless camp residents
These days, it doesn't take long for the routine chatter and sounds of blow dryers at Headspace Salon to suddenly turn into cries for help.
Austin Police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday, Austin Police Department’s Chief of Police Joseph Chacon released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelter Wednesday night
The City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters Wednesday night ahead of temperatures in the 30s.
VIDEO RELEASED: 3 APD officers shot downtown shooting suspect
In an effort to maintain transparency and build trust with the Austin community, the Austin Police Department released several materials related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15, according to a APD news release.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
