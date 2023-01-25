Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
247Sports
TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings
TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
247Sports
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
Fort Worth, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth. The Arlington Heights High School soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on January 27, 2023, 16:15:00. The Boswell High School soccer team will have a game with Boswell High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
keranews.org
New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas
The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Protest Held in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video
A protest was underway in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather with...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
dallasisd.org
Dallas ISD Hall of Fame member, Dallas Wings help kick off reading competition
In anticipation of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four, students at T.G. Terry Elementary School helped kick off the 2023 “Read to the Final Four” reading program. Dallas ISD Hall of Fame member, Andrea Riley and Veronica Burton of the Dallas Wings joined the students for the celebration and encouraged participation in the challenge.
String of strange and sad incidents at Dallas Zoo raises questions
It's been a stressful new year for the staff at the Dallas Zoo.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Jan. 27 evening forecast
Temperatures were warm on Friday, but next week will feel a bit more like winter. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the plunging temperatures and the chance at seeing some ice.
K12@Dallas
South Oak Cliff Golden Bears recognized by Board of Trustees
The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears continue to be recognized for their historic win of the UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. During the January board meeting, the Golden Bears were officially recognized by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, and the Board of Trustees for their back-to-back state championship.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Arlington ISD superintendent announces retirement
ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s official: Yet another superintendent has decided to retire from a North Texas school district. On Thursday, Arlington Independent School District Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos announced he’s retiring after serving 11 years as the district’s top leader. In a news release, the district said...
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
Two conjoined twin girls who shared a liver were successfully separated Monday in a Texas hospital.
wmay.com
American Airlines to end direct flights between Springfield and Dallas
Daily American Airlines direct flights between Springfield and Dallas are coming to an end as of June 1, 2023. American Airlines is ending its Dallas flights because of low ridership and will switch to a twice-daily flight from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International. American joins...
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
MedicalXpress
11 hours and 25 people: Conjoined twins separated
Dr. José Iglesias gave himself only a few seconds to admire his work. Situated in a Cook Children's Medical Center operating room in Fort Worth on Monday, Iglesias and his team of practitioners watched as the 16-week-old conjoined twin girls in front of them were separated for the first time. It marked the pinnacle of one of the most complicated—and highest-stakes—dances the medical director for pediatric surgery had ever choreographed.
keranews.org
An epic requiem for the Black victims of lynchings and police shootings comes to Fort Worth
Explore more stories from Arts Access. American history has been marked for centuries by lynchings and the murders of unarmed African Americans. It's a vast and violent topic, but it's not inspired much in the way of classical music. Until now. Saturday, the Fort Worth Opera will present a new,...
