ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 109

Jay Gurpersaud
3d ago

They had the illiterate Sarah Palin before now they're picking an illiterate, ignorant,hate-monger, bigoted thing . where is this country going?

Reply(9)
30
Rev. Walter Keith
3d ago

I have to wonder how far she would go to achieve her goal ... She's not able to make her marriage work and she's known for her radical rederic ... These republicans are not prime American candidates

Reply(4)
23
birdofprey
3d ago

That’s all we need is two conspiracy theorists to run the country. Both of them need to banned from running from any political office and Green needs to be kicked off that committee she’s on now.

Reply
19
Related
msn.com

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
NBC News

NBC News

578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy