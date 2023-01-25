Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
Basecamp Outdoor Gather Women+ Networking Event
A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about the Wilderness Education Association Annual Conference scheduled to begin in Bentonville, Arkansas on February 8. One of the many interesting sessions that stood out to us was The Gather Women+ event taking place at The Record on the opening night of the conference. Leading the session are Jenna Celmer and Ali Carr of Basecamp Outdoors.
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
NWA chef named semifinalist for Best Chef of the South
A Northwest Arkansas chef has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the South.
Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
Canoo makes deal to distribute vehicles in Saudi Arabia
Electric vehicle startup Canoo, which has plans to relocate its headquarters to Northwest Arkansas, signed an agreement on Jan. 26 with GCC Olayan to become the exclusive distributor of its electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia.
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period.
Sam’s Club announces new clubs, enhancements due to ‘record growth’
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club says it plans to open over 30 new locations and invest in a multi-year plan to modernize its supply chain. The warehouse club, a division of Arkansas-based retailer Walmart, made the announcement Thursday and said the expansion decisions were motivated by “historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years.”
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
NWA takes census to measure the homeless population
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Efforts are underway to assess the number of people struggling with homelessness across Northwest Arkansas. All of the numbers are combined for statewide and national counts. The University of Arkansas's social work department partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care...
IMBA Trail Building Workshop Returns to Bentonville
“Foundations are in-depth workshops designed to catalyze the next generation of great places to ride mountain bikes. Attendees will learn what it takes to create a model trail community and return home with the knowledge and guidance for how to make it happen.”. The International Mountain Bicycling Association will host...
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
