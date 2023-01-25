Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Legislative Leaders Request Katie Hobbs Give Leftover Inaugural Funds for General Use
State House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) and State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Mesa) sent a request to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) Thursday, requesting she transfers the remainder of her inaugural fund to the state for general use. “We appreciate your commitment to transparency in releasing the list of 120 donors...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Takes Stand on Lifting School Spending Limit: Only If it Comes with Reforms
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) announced it would take a stand against lifting the highly contested aggregate expenditure limit (AEL), which puts a cap on public school spending unless it comes with systemic reform. “Fiscal responsibility is a foundational tenant of good governance, and the legislature has a fiduciary duty...
Arizona GOP lawmakers OK rules to erase emails past 90 days
Republicans in Arizona's Legislature have voted to approve new rules that will allow state lawmakers to destroy emails after 90 days and delete text messages as quickly as they arrive.
AZFamily
Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss
Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
AZFamily
Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl.
Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature
The Republicans who run our state legislature are terrified. They’re terrified that their policy proposals are deeply unpopular. Terrified of facing even a tiny bit of accountability. Terrified of anyone knowing what they’re doing or who they’re talking to. They’re terrified of being forced to work with Democrats. Terrified of compromising even a little bit […] The post Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state
Gov. Hobb’s sweariing in at the state capitol || Pool photo. The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account — where it can’t be used to elect more Democrats. In a hand-delivered letter Thursday,...
NBC San Diego
Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws
Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure this week exempting itself from the state’s public records law and authorizing the destruction of all emails sent or received by lawmakers and their staff after 90 days. The new rules adopted by both GOP-led chambers effectively shield members and their staff...
azmirror.com
Possible recession could have a big impact on future AZ budgets
With a possible recession on the horizon and amid great economic uncertainty, the state of Arizona will have quite a bit of extra cash in its general fund this year — but that excess will quickly dwindle in the next few years with current spending, budget analysts said Thursday.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
'Ground zero' Arizona Republicans sounding alarm over fentanyl flowing from border
(The Center Square)- Arizona Republican state legislators doubled down on their call to action on the border crisis, particularly on fentanyl, at a news conference on Thursday. The legislators said that the rise in fentanyl deaths in the state is deeply concerning and called for more resources to support law enforcement and greater education on prevention techniques like the use of naloxone for accidental overdose deaths. “We need to take...
KTAR.com
Lawsuits keeping over 300,000 Arizonans from getting student loan relief
PHOENIX — Lawsuits are preventing more than 300,000 Arizonans from having some or all of their student debt dismissed, the Biden administration said Friday. Nearly half a million Arizonans applied or were deemed automatically eligible for one-time debt relief under President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, according to data released by the White House.
kjzz.org
AZ Democrats take another stab at ratifying Equal Rights Amendment
Arizona Democrats are taking another stab at ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment 100 years in the making. State Rep. Laura Terech says this should be a bipartisan effort. “Since Sandra Day O’Connor’s first introduction of the ERA this resolution has been introduced again and again and again to no avail," Terech said.
kjzz.org
GOP lawmakers know Hobbs will veto their baseline budget. Here's why they're submitting it
Republicans at the state Capitol are getting ready to send their version of a state budget to Gov. Katie Hobbs — a baseline budget that will likely be met with a hasty veto. This comes after the new Democratic governor came out strong with an ambitious — and rather liberal — budget proposal earlier this month.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
roselawgroupreporter.com
After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?
Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party
Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9. But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […] The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
