FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: Working with and for the community
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Ameena Batada, co-director of the UNC – Asheville – UNC – Gillings Master of Public Health program in Asheville, discusses community support, her work to address health inequities and the power of friendship.
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: Patience and access
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Joe Wilkerson, founder of Body-Integrated Psychotherapy and a member of the Racial Justice Coalition’s Government Accountability Project, discusses the relationship between a healthy body and mind, the role of patience in his work and challenges community members face in addressing their health needs.
Mountain Xpress
Annual Point-in-Time Count to take place January 31, 2023
Each year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care, in collaboration with a number of local organizations that focus on housing insecurity, collects data on the people in our community that are experiencing homelessness in the annual Point in Time (PIT) count. The data collected are aggregated, with identifying information removed, and then are reported to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which requires that all communities that receive HUD funding to address homelessness conduct an annual PIT Count. This count is a one night “snapshot” that, when taken each year, can provide an overview of the population and trends over time.
Mountain Xpress
Demystifying yoga with local teachers
If you’d told a young Tucker Shelton that he’d one day become a yoga teacher, he would have told you to get lost. Shelton recalls his first yoga class, taken while he was still in high school: “At the time, I’d never done anything like it in my life, so my body was freaking out because it was so much, so fast,” he says. “My legs went numb and were on fire, and I was just so uncomfortable.”
themaconcountynews.com
New fitness opportunity available in Franklin
Zumba, yoga, and Pilates are a few options that visitors and residents of Macon. County can access regularly. But retired-attorney Debi Gedling has begun offering a form of exercise unfamiliar to many people. She became a certified instructor of a dance fitness format called SHiNE, an exercise concept rooted in ballet, jazz, and hip hop that is choreographed to contemporary music.
WLOS.com
Advocates discuss next steps in efforts to end homelessness in Asheville, Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness held a retreat Thursday with the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee to further unpack what the next steps should be in ending homelessness in Asheville. The retreat came after the National Alliance to End Homelessness presented conclusions and recommendations drawn...
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: Loneliness and connection
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Alan Muskat, founder of No Taste Like Home, wears many hats: forager, writer, philosopher and outdoor guide, to name a few. He is also a facilitator with SeekHealing, a local nonprofit that works with individuals in recovery. Muskat speaks with Xpress about the role loneliness plays in addiction, the power of listening and ways to find connections with others.
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
Mountain Xpress
Transforming our local food system to feed the region
It’s been nearly three years since the worst shortages triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic ended, but specific food items still periodically become hard to get or even vanish from local grocery shelves. For the last month, for example, the Sam’s Club on Patton Avenue has limited customers to two bags of Taylor Farms romaine lettuce, as unseasonably high temperatures and crop diseases in California have triggered lettuce shortages across the country. And in a June 2022 survey conducted by PwC Global, a high percentage of American respondents reported having been unable to purchase a product due to shortages in stores.
WLOS.com
$16M available for PPP loan forgiveness, but hundreds of area businesses haven't applied
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In response to the COVID pandemic, the federal government offered loans to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020. The program was designed to help businesses keep their doors open and retain their employees, even if customers weren’t walking in their doors. Now,...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: More than self-defense
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Tony Morris, the owner of Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts and an eighth-dan grandmaster instructor, speaks to misconceptions about martial arts, as well as the physical and mental benefits of the practice.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
Mountain Xpress
Public Montessori school to open in August
When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December 2021 to close Asheville Primary School, “it was like the floor dropped out from under me,” says Brittany Wager. Her two sons attended the public Montessori school in West Asheville, and she says they benefited enormously from Montessori learning.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners joins City Council to hear strategies to address homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-, and long-term priorities for the Buncombe County community.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
Next Formal City Council Meeting – February 14
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, February 14, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up...
