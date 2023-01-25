Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Reveals Why He Traded Rui Hachimura To The Lakers
Wizards GM/President gets real on the Rui Hachimura trade.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
Nic Claxton adds ‘fuel to the fire’ amid Montrezl Harrell comments
Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton has shown significant improvement over the course of this season, but there are a few who aren’t so impressed. Count Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell as one of those people who aren’t ready to count Claxton as a threat just yet. When Harrell...
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller
With 31 games remaining in the regular season, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has passed Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a rookie in franchise history, with 816. Bennedict Mathurin passed Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a Pacers rookie with 816 […] The post Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin breaks record set by Reggie Miller appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling ...
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq and Charles Barkley roast Rui Hachimura, Lakers after trade
Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week. During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. “This could be the best trade deadline ever this year” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them...
Mavs vs. Jazz Preview: Dinwiddie Leads Role-Player Rally
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday night looking for consecutive victories without Luka Doncic, who will miss the game due to an ankle sprain. Can Spencer Dinwiddie step up big yet again?
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot
For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials […] The post Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton
Fans were tuned in to Wednesday’s marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Even Kevin Durant, who continues to be sidelined by a knee injury, was an avid spectator of the highly-anticipated contest. So much so, that KD couldn’t help but go savage on Joel Embiid after seeing the Sixers star’s dunk attempt […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
