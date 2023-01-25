Read full article on original website
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Scott Rolen’s former coach proud of his HOF selection
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Scott Rolen’s Pro Baseball Hall of Fame induction was announced last night. Rolen played at Jasper High School where Terry Gobert is still serving as the coach. Gobert said what made Rolen a Hall of Famer was he had no weaknesses in his play. “He was a very effective hitter. I’ve […]
Stephanie Terry announces campaign for Evansville mayor
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Current Vanderburgh County Councilmember and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) Stephanie Terry is running for mayor of Evansville. Terry said, “I’ve spent my life in Evansville. This is where my heart is: my family, my friends, and my community. After much prayer and discussion with those closest […]
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
The University of Southern Indiana Exists Because of State Government Legislation
It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
Indiana Has One of the World’s Best Homes and It’s For Sale [PHOTOS and VIDEO]
When visiting my brother in Los Angeles, I see homes I can only dream of owning. The homes are massive, gorgeous, and usually owned by some sort of celebrity. Who would think that a home that looks like it belongs in Calabasas or Malibu, CA, can be found on Evansville's westside?
Reitz Home, Evansville African American museums awarded $100K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the the Reitz Home Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds. Since the pandemic, the Reitz Home has struggled financially after closing down and canceling fundraisers. The museum is one of the six cultural organizations to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money from Vanderburgh County.
LIVE: Henderson making ‘major’ economic announcement
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say they will be making an announcement Thursday. They are calling it a major announcement, and the Team Kentucky logo is on the release. It’s happening at the Gallery on North Water Street at 11:30 a.m. We’ll share the announcement...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
High School Football Team Under Investigation After Hazing Incident
The Henderson County School District along with police are investigating an alleged hazing incident. Several members of the High School Football team are being questioned about the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. The school district says no further information will be released right now.
Jasper man charged with identity theft
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says on January 20, an identity theft victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee called JPD to report his identity was being used in Jasper for employment. Police say after an extensive investigation, officers learned that Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to get employed at a […]
School officials: All Gibson Co. Schools closed Wednesday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County School Corporation say their schools will be closed on Wednesday. They say that’s due to inclement weather in the area. Students will have an asynchronous learning day, according to the school’s superintendent.
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
Actor Who Portrayed Thing in 1990s Addams Family Movies Will Be in Evansville in March
If you grew up watching The Addams Family movies in the 90s, you're going to love this!. The Addams Family started in 1938 as a single-panel cartoon in the New Yorker. The spooky family eventually took on a life of their own, and in 1964 the world was introduced to The Addams Family as we know them today when The Addams Family tv show aired.
