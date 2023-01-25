ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, Florist

MARLBOROUGH – Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and...
Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee

NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
Jeremy T. Williams, 31

MARLBOROUGH – Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009.
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
Yvonne Pinnock, 64

FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
