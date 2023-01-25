Read full article on original website
Barbara (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, Florist
MARLBOROUGH – Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and...
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee
NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
Jeremy T. Williams, 31
MARLBOROUGH – Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009.
Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, Vietnam Veteran & Barber
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, died, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Casa De Ramana in Framingham. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (O’Brien) McKenzie. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Anne Marie (Mahan) McKenzie of Framingham. During...
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
MetroWest Medical Center Celebrates It Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists
FRAMINGHAM – This week MetroWest Medical Center is celebrating its Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). This week – January 22-28 – is national Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists . Since 2000, National CRNA Week has been an annual celebration of the nearly 59,000 practicing nurse anesthetists in the...
Yvonne Pinnock, 64
FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
Tenet Healthcare Plans To Turn Over ER Operation Of MetroWest Medical Center To Tennessee Company
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 24, MetroWest Medical Center CEO David Elgarico informed the emergency room doctors that come May 2023, Tenet Healthcare will use a private for-profit company out of Tennessee as the “Emergency Medicine provider.”. A day later, Tenet Healthcare announced CEO Elgarico had resigned as...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck on Franklin Street
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. She was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with injuries, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Her type and severity...
Join Heart of Hunger Fitness Challenger & Help Hungry Families in MetroWest
FRAMINGHAM – The United Way of Tri-County is kicking off its Annual Heart of Hunger Winter Fitness Challenge. For the third year, participants will commit to walk or run a minimum of one mile, outdoors, every day in February! Why? Because exercise is good for you AND you’ll be supporting people who don’t have enough to eat.
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Century Chinese Language School Free Performance Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Students at the Century Chinese Language School, will perform songs, dances, and comedy Sunday, January 29 at Framingham State University. The performance is free and the public is invited to attend. It takes place at the Dwight Performing Arts Center on the University campus from 1 to...
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
