Peoria, IL

WCIA

Purdue defeat Illinois women’s basketball at home

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #22 ranked Illinois women’s basketball have only beaten Purdue 7 times in their last 65 meetings. The Illini are also looking like a different team than they have the past several years, but it wasn’t enough as Illinois is upset by Purdue at home 62-52. Abbey Ellis lead for Purdue with 16 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jayden Epps disrupts Buckeyes defense, enters Illinois’ starting lineup

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois

The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Jeremy Fears Jr. eyes state title before McDonald’s All-American Game

JOLIET, Ill. – Jeremy Fears Jr.’s star shines brightly. The Joliet West senior is the highest ranked high school basketball player in the state and top-20 in the country. He is also the only boy from Illinois selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.  “I definitely watched a lot of McDonald’s All-American Games, […]
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
NORMAL, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?

Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
wjbc.com

Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

