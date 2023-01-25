Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't won a contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Purdue defeat Illinois women’s basketball at home
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #22 ranked Illinois women’s basketball have only beaten Purdue 7 times in their last 65 meetings. The Illini are also looking like a different team than they have the past several years, but it wasn’t enough as Illinois is upset by Purdue at home 62-52. Abbey Ellis lead for Purdue with 16 […]
Jayden Epps disrupts Buckeyes defense, enters Illinois’ starting lineup
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. […]
thechampaignroom.com
What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois
The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
thecommunityword.com
History of Hoops: ‘Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ gets behind scenes of River City roundball
Basketball fans know how the sport plays in Peoria. Finally, some of those stories from an extra-special time in the city’s lore will be captured in print when “Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball” (3 Fields Books, University of Illinois Press, at left) is released this month.
Jeremy Fears Jr. eyes state title before McDonald’s All-American Game
JOLIET, Ill. – Jeremy Fears Jr.’s star shines brightly. The Joliet West senior is the highest ranked high school basketball player in the state and top-20 in the country. He is also the only boy from Illinois selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. “I definitely watched a lot of McDonald’s All-American Games, […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
newschannel20.com
Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
WGNtv.com
Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?
Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
wjbc.com
Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
