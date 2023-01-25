Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Chevron Earnings Miss Forecasts Days After $75 Billion Share Buyback Unveil
"We delivered on our financial priorities: returning cash to shareholders, investing capital efficiently, and paying down debt,” said CEO Mike Wirth.
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
PB - Free Report) gained 3.8% following the release of its fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, along with marginally lower expenses....
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com
Packaging Corp (PKG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y
PKG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. The bottom line decreased 15% year over year. However, it came above the company’s guidance of $2.22 per share. The decline was driven by lower volumes...
Zacks.com
Can Meta Platforms Bounce Back After Q4 Earnings?
NFLX - Free Report) , Microsoft (. Now, another titan within the market, Meta Platforms (. META - Free Report) , is slated to unveil quarterly results on Wednesday, February 1st, after the market close. How does the mega-cap titan stack up heading into the print? Let’s take a closer...
rigzone.com
Chevron to Buy Back $75B in Stock After Record Profit
Chevron Corp. plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers. The stock repurchase program will kick in April 1 and will be triple the size...
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
Zacks.com
Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 92 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.8% year over year and 20% sequentially. Revenues of $731.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. The figure dipped 11.5% sequentially...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $242.8 million compared with $81.8 million reported in the...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Comments / 0