High school roundup: Senior becomes 3rd Auburn girls basketball player in 6 years with 1,000 points
The Auburn varsity girls basketball squad has developed a handful of solid players to lead its program. Three of those players went on to score 1,000 points in their career. First it was Annie Giannone and then Steph Gero.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 27
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 27. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
Weedsport boys basketball tops Tully, bumps win streak to 10 straight (52 photos)
Weedsport has been riding high in the month of January. The Warriors brought a 9-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Tully and came out with it extended to 10, following a 60-50 victory over the Black Knights.
We pick, you vote: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Being a contributor to a basketball team means more than being able to put the ball in the hoop. Being able to rebound the ball, create for teammates, block shots and cause turnovers are all qualities that players must possess. Players that can stuff the stat...
