Cornerstone of Beaver County says Men’s Shelter Will Open this Spring
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 27, 2023 12:55 P.M. (Beaver County, PA) Nearly two years ago, The Cornerstone of Beaver County was selected by The Community Development Program (CDP) to acquire, rehabilitate, and operate a 24-hour men’s emergency shelter on behalf of the County. Since then, TCBC says their team and partners have worked to secure funding, select the construction team, purchase and renovate the building, and develop programming to provide shelter guests with the support and skills needed to rebuild their lives. Now in the home stretch, they’re focused on programs, parking lot paving, final touches, and furniture. The project is on target to open their doors this spring with a ribbon cutting anticipated in April.
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Study of Pittsburgh bridge collapse looking at leg fractures
FILE – A crane is in place as part of clean up efforts at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed, Jan. 28, 2022. Investigators looking into the collapse of the bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure. A report issued Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 by the National Transportation Safety Board about the failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge says its engineers are examining “multiple fractures” found on the bridge’s legs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Aliquippa City Council approves pension vesting provision for non-union employees
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 27, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) On Wednesday night at the city’s work session Kelly Callen, administrative assistant, James Bologna, code and zoning officer, and Alex Scott , road department superintendent were approved to be part of the 12-year vesting provision for non-union employees. This provision is an estimated increase to the city’s 2023 MMO. Angela Emerson was appointed by council to serve on the city’s planning commission. Council meets in regular session on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
$5000 REWARD OFFERED IN CENTER TOWNSHIP COLD CASE- MARVIN STEALS
Photos and information courtesy of Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The Center Township Police Department responded to Temple Road, Center Township, Beaver County on Monday, January 29, 2001 at approximately 0456 hours for a male lying in the road. Upon arrival, police discovered that the male had been shot multiple times and died from those wounds. The victim was identified as 27-year-old, Marvin Charles STEALS of Aliquippa. Investigators learned that STEALS had several verbal arguments earlier in the day, one that ended with a man drawing a gun. STEALS was scene at numerous local bars in the Aliquippa City area the night of the incident including the Champagne Lounge on Franklin Avenue which is where he was last seen. Witnesses further reported that STEALS was seen entering a vehicle with two males after leaving the bar. After leaving the bar, STEALS was discovered lying on Temple Road fatally wounded from three gunshot wounds to the heart. Investigators believe that the two unknown males that were in the vehicle which STEALS entered, have knowledge of this incident or are responsible for the death of STEALS. Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Beaver Station at 724-773-7400 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Ambridge Promotes Two Police Officers and Hires A Full-time Officer
( Photo Ambridge Police Department Sergeant Michael McQuaide (Left) Sergeant AJ Bialik (Right) and new Full Time Patrol Officer Riley Anderson (Middle) provided by Ambridge Police Department. Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Borough announced the promotion of Police Officers Michael McQuaide and AJ Bialik...
How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show-and-tell in Pittsburgh
FILE – Kristin Preble, 13, and her mother Carol, get ready to leave the Ingomar Middle School in Franklin Park, Pa., Jan. 21, 1984. Kristin brought a briefcase with classified government documents to school as a show-and-tell project for her class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir. Marked “Classified, Confidential, Executive” and “Property of the United States Government,” the material from the Carter White House ended up in the hands of the Reagan campaign and, eventually, the schoolgirl. (AP Photo/Keith B. Srakocic, File)
McGuire Memorial Employee Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for abuse at New Brighton Facility
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 27, 2023 9:57 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) A former health care worker at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton has been sentenced to 17 years in a federal prison. Zachary Dinell of Freedom abused at least 13 residents at the medical facility according to federal prosecutors. Dinell and Tyler Smith, another caseworker, were said to also record themselves abusing residents, including kicking, choking, and punching them. Residents of the home are disabled and were unable to defend themselves. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Dinell to serve 17 years in a federal prison on Thursday. Dinell had previously pled guilty to all 12 counts against him in October, which included Conspiracy and violating the Federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Federal charges against Smith are currently pending.
