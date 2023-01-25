Photos and information courtesy of Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The Center Township Police Department responded to Temple Road, Center Township, Beaver County on Monday, January 29, 2001 at approximately 0456 hours for a male lying in the road. Upon arrival, police discovered that the male had been shot multiple times and died from those wounds. The victim was identified as 27-year-old, Marvin Charles STEALS of Aliquippa. Investigators learned that STEALS had several verbal arguments earlier in the day, one that ended with a man drawing a gun. STEALS was scene at numerous local bars in the Aliquippa City area the night of the incident including the Champagne Lounge on Franklin Avenue which is where he was last seen. Witnesses further reported that STEALS was seen entering a vehicle with two males after leaving the bar. After leaving the bar, STEALS was discovered lying on Temple Road fatally wounded from three gunshot wounds to the heart. Investigators believe that the two unknown males that were in the vehicle which STEALS entered, have knowledge of this incident or are responsible for the death of STEALS. Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Beaver Station at 724-773-7400 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

