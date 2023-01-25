ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westportlocal.com

Police: Woman Arrested for Biting Arm Incident at Walgreens

On December 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Walgreens. Responding Officers determined that Mrs. Lindstrom had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation. During the course of this altercation, Ms. Lindstrom allegedly bit the arm of the victim causing minor injuries. A warrant was applied for and granted charging Ms. Lindstrom with the above referenced crime. She turned herself in on January 20th and was released after posting a court set $15,000 bond. She was assigned a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!

With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Police report shots fired on Mill Ridge Road, no injuries, homes damaged

On Monday, January 23, Danbury Police Officers responded to Mill Ridge Road for two separate shots fired complaints, one occurring at approximately 7:00 pm and the other at approximately 10:30 pm. In both incidents, homes were shot at by one or more occupants of a car driving through the area. As a result, several of the houses were damaged by bullets.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Armed subject with hostage involved in standoff with police (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 28-year-old man has barricaded himself in a home on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie after members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) tried to serve a legal eviction on Wednesday morning. The barricaded subject allegedly brandished a shotgun at law enforcement, triggering a large police response. Residents in the area of Pleasant View Road and Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 are being encouraged to remain inside of their homes.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

