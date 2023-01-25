Read full article on original website
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Woman Charged with Assault on an Elderly Victim after Causing Serious Physical Injuries
On Tuesday around 1:00am Greenwich Police were dispatched to Glenville on the west side of town for a report of a past assault at the residence. While on scene, police determined that Cynthia Ferenz, 59, of Greenwich had used a deadly weapon to assault the victim who sustained serious physical injuries.
westportlocal.com
Police: Woman Arrested for Biting Arm Incident at Walgreens
On December 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Walgreens. Responding Officers determined that Mrs. Lindstrom had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation. During the course of this altercation, Ms. Lindstrom allegedly bit the arm of the victim causing minor injuries. A warrant was applied for and granted charging Ms. Lindstrom with the above referenced crime. She turned herself in on January 20th and was released after posting a court set $15,000 bond. She was assigned a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford man charged with robbing 68-year-old woman who suffered a fractured nose in the crime
STAMFORD — A city teenager allegedly stole a woman's purse in what police are calling a “senseless and violent” robbery. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the Jan. 11 crime. Stamford police officer Kevin Becroft writes in...
Woman Severely Injured During 'Senseless' Robbery By Stamford Teen, Police Say
A Stamford teen has been charged with allegedly severely injuring a woman during a robbery as she was leaving work. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, age 18, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 26, with robbery in connection with the Wednesday, Jan. 11 incident in the area of 201 Broad St., near Ferguson Library, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.
Jury convicts New Haven man of killing neighbor during argument
A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder in the 2019 shooting death of his neighbor during an argument.
Ansonia Police make burglary arrest
Erik Kycia, 36, of Ansonia was arrested earlier this week. He faces burglary and larceny charges. Police said Fuel First on Main Street was burglarized and several hundred dollars was taken.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!
With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
darientimes.com
Stamford man convicted of 'threatening' acts against key murder witness faces 30 months in prison
STAMFORD — A city man convicted of illegally recording and photographing a key witness’s testimony at a recent murder trial and posting it online in an allegedly “threatening” manner faces up to 30 months in prison following a recent arrest, according to state prosecutors. Victor Cruz,...
News 12
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
A New City man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a Connecticut man. The Stamford Police Department says a 32-year-old was found dead in a home in their jurisdiction back in August. It was determined he died due to a fentanyl overdose. After a five-month investigation, authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
New Haven gang member gets 70 months for owning ‘ghost gun’ a month after he was released from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Bloods gang will spend 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to having a “ghost gun” as a convicted felon, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shavarius Smith, 22, of New Haven, will follow his time in prison with three years of supervised release. […]
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Police report shots fired on Mill Ridge Road, no injuries, homes damaged
On Monday, January 23, Danbury Police Officers responded to Mill Ridge Road for two separate shots fired complaints, one occurring at approximately 7:00 pm and the other at approximately 10:30 pm. In both incidents, homes were shot at by one or more occupants of a car driving through the area. As a result, several of the houses were damaged by bullets.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon man faces charge after being accused of abusing dog in Yonkers
The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Armed subject with hostage involved in standoff with police (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 28-year-old man has barricaded himself in a home on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie after members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) tried to serve a legal eviction on Wednesday morning. The barricaded subject allegedly brandished a shotgun at law enforcement, triggering a large police response. Residents in the area of Pleasant View Road and Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 are being encouraged to remain inside of their homes.
