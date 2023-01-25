On December 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Walgreens. Responding Officers determined that Mrs. Lindstrom had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation. During the course of this altercation, Ms. Lindstrom allegedly bit the arm of the victim causing minor injuries. A warrant was applied for and granted charging Ms. Lindstrom with the above referenced crime. She turned herself in on January 20th and was released after posting a court set $15,000 bond. She was assigned a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO