3 things to know this morning – January 25, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A man under house arrest is caught after cutting his ankle monitor and stealing a car in Idaho Falls. 24-year-old Cameron Wiley was stopped near 12th St and Hoopes Ave, putting a nearby school on lock-down. Wiley was booked for felony eluding, felony escape, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

2. Workers are currently fixing road damage on the bridge on the Northbound I-15 just north of Blackfoot. Today, traffic will be down to one lane to allow crews to do preventative maintenance.

3. The "Friends For Learning" organization is offering more than 60 classes each semester at University Place in Idaho Falls and other local ventures for those 50 years old and up. The cost is only 20 dollars whether you take one class or more. You can register online here .