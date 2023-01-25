Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
PB - Free Report) gained 3.8% following the release of its fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, along with marginally lower expenses....
Zacks.com
RLI Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line improved 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and higher net...
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com
Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
HFWA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 5% and our estimate of $1.33. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC fell 2% year over year but grew 7% on an...
Zacks.com
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting
WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
Zacks.com
Why AssetMark Financial (AMK) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
AMK - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This financial services company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 12.32%.
Zacks.com
Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
HXL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 29%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago earnings of 16 cents per share, implying solid growth of 150%. In the quarter under review, the...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Zacks.com
Can Meta Platforms Bounce Back After Q4 Earnings?
NFLX - Free Report) , Microsoft (. Now, another titan within the market, Meta Platforms (. META - Free Report) , is slated to unveil quarterly results on Wednesday, February 1st, after the market close. How does the mega-cap titan stack up heading into the print? Let’s take a closer...
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $242.8 million compared with $81.8 million reported in the...
Zacks.com
Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 92 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.8% year over year and 20% sequentially. Revenues of $731.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. The figure dipped 11.5% sequentially...
Zacks.com
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
SEI Investments (. SEIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Packaging Corp (PKG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y
PKG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. The bottom line decreased 15% year over year. However, it came above the company’s guidance of $2.22 per share. The decline was driven by lower volumes...
Zacks.com
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Comments / 0