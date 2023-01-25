Read full article on original website
comicon.com
We Begin Again — Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ returns to the world built within the previous miniseries and finds ways to continue building this alternative universe, filled with such depth and great character development. Not only is there depth in the world and characters but the visual depth and language are fantastic, helping take the story to the next level.
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Inside the Magic
Popular Actor Not Returning For ‘Ahsoka’ Series
When Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) came out in theaters, a few things were made clear to Star Wars fans about the franchise’s future. One big thing was that Disney’s Lucasfilm would not be following in the footsteps of the original Star Wars Expanded Universe. There would be no Jacen, Jaina, or Anakin Solo, no Mara Jade for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and likely no other substantial plot points, but, as the old adage goes, never say never!
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special has a new trailer full of sex, mayhem, and absolutely R-rated humor
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Gizmodo
Infinity Pool Is an Astonishing, Outrageously Icky Triumph
Of course io9 wants you to read this review, but Infinity Pool—the latest from Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral, Possessor)—is one of those movies you shouldn’t know too much about before you watch it. No spoilers here, but if you want to go in totally blind, you’ve been warned.
Netflix viewers say 'keep the tissues close' after watching beautiful story Miracles From Heaven
It may be nearly seven years old, but Jennifer Garner's 'amazing' flick Miracles From Heaven is leaving viewers teary-eyed. Netflix viewers recently gave the film a resounding endorsement on Facebook, but warned potential watchers to 'keep the tissues close'. The movie, which was released in 2016, is based on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in hot water after revealing a pair of Funkos in the forms of Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
hypebeast.com
DC Comics Debuts New Trailer for Zachary Levi-Starring ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
A new trailer is out for DC Comics’ upcoming superhero flick Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film is slated to premiere in March as a sequel to the first 2019 installment centered on the eponymous character, seeing Zachary Levi reprise the role. In the sequel, Billy Batson and...
Gizmodo
Titan Promises to Fix Kamen Rider Kuuga Manga After Translation Controversy
After days of fan concerns about the state of the Kamen Rider Kuuga manga’s English translation, publishers Titan Comics and StoneBot have announced plans to fix the litany of errors and disparities in future releases and re-prints. “We at Titan have been listening very carefully over the past few...
Gizmodo
The Pod Generation Gives Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor a Challenging Sci-Fi Pregnancy
It’s fitting that new sci-fi film The Pod Generation centers on a circular-shaped object because it so disappointingly drops the ball. What starts as a fascinating blend of futuristic technology, sci-fi aspirations, and gender commentary eventually gets to a point where it all falls apart. Everything that the film was seemingly building towards fizzles to nothing and the considerable goodwill most of the film raised goes away in a flash.
CNET
HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'
DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
Gizmodo
Critical Role's Mighty Nein Heads to Prime Video
Critical Role, the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play that raised $11 million dollars a few years ago to bring its first campaign to life, will probably never need to resort to fan fundraising again. Amazon Studios announced a multi-year “exclusive overall television and first look deal” with Critical Role, according to a press release.
Gizmodo
Rude Tales of Magic
While funny actual-play Dungeons & Dragons podcasts like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone get more attention, I need to make you aware of Rude Tales of Magic. DMed by Branson Reese and produced by Taylor Moore, it’s a comedy podcast first and foremost, and I cannot truly convey how funny it is with mere words—but I can come close. And that’s because Rude Tales of Magic has the greatest Non-Player-Character names of time. My proof? Amber-Ale Assembleaux, Professor Outside, and Natalie Armpits did not make the list.
