Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Digital Trends
Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut
We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.
Digital Trends
This Apple leaker just revealed tons of changes for iOS 17 and iPhone 15
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year — and we now have a better idea of what it’ll look like. A new leak reveals the company plans major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset.
Digital Trends
This is the OnePlus Pad — the OnePlus tablet we’ve waited years for
OnePlus will be launching its long-awaited first Android tablet pretty soon, and new renders bring our initial look at the upcoming device. The new renders come from the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in partnership with the folks over at MySmartPrice. Shortly after that reveal, OnePlus itself uploaded a teaser of its upcoming tablet before subsequently sharing a render of its own to TechRadar.
Digital Trends
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629
Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
Digital Trends
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
Every year, Apple touts the iPhone as having an incredible camera system — and, yes, the hardware is certainly impressive. The iPhone 14 Pro has the latest advancements that Apple offers in terms of camera upgrades, including a huge jump to a 48MP main camera with pixel-binning technology (four su-pixels to make up one larger pixel), a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, faster night mode, and more. Again, on the hardware front, the iPhone 14 Pro camera looks impressive. And it is!
Digital Trends
If you think PCs are dying, you haven’t been paying attention
It’s been a grim week for the world of computers. If you aren’t up-to-date on financial statements (and I can’t blame you for that), let me catch you up to speed. Microsoft started the week by posting a 39% decline in its Windows revenue, followed shortly by Intel recording a 36% drop for its Client Computing Group (consumer products). AMD and Apple are announcing their earnings next week, with dire predictions as the demand for PCs comes to a standstill.
Digital Trends
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 has taken over as the best 14-inch laptop you can buy today, thanks to great performance and battery life, a spectacular display, and an elegant, functional design. It’s one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s just been upgraded with the newer Apple M2 Pro and Max CPUs for even better performance and efficiency.
Digital Trends
Perfect for the Super Bowl, This 77-inch LG OLED 4K TV is $900 off
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Dell XPS 13: the best tiny laptop?
The laptop market is starting to lean toward 14-inch laptops and away from 13-inch laptops, but that doesn’t mean there are no great examples of the latter. The Dell XPS 13 9315 and HP Envy x360 13 are both worthy models . Both of these laptops are relatively affordable...
Digital Trends
How to fix an orange flashing light on the HomePod mini
Apple's HomePod mini is one of the best smart speakers of 2023. Offering incredible sound quality, a stylish design, and an affordable price tag, anyone shopping for a HomeKit hub has likely stumbled upon Apple’s popular device. The setup process for the HomePod mini is rather straightforward -- although many folks have stumbled into an issue that results in a blinking orange light appearing on their HomePod mini’s touchpad.
Digital Trends
PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge review: a true pro PS5 controller, for a price
“The DualSense Edge offers excellent customization options for PS5 fans, but its high price point makes it a luxury purchase.”. There’s a dirty secret about PS5 controllers: No matter how great a third-party one is, a Sony-developed one is always going to be best-in-class. That’s not because the company produces better hardware than PowerA, Victrix, or Scuf; it’s simply because Sony holds the patents for the DualSense’s signature features. No matter how innovative another controller is, you’ll only get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on an official Sony gamepad.
Digital Trends
Careful — Microsoft DirectStorage could kill your frame rate
Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology finally debuted with the release of Forspoken on PC, but you might not want to use it. According to some preliminary testing, DirectStorage causes upwards of a 10% drop in your average frame rate. German YouTube channel PC Games Hardware tested DirectStorage in Forspoken. Using an...
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 28 (#588)
Can’t solve Wordle #588 on January 28, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
TechCrunch
Disney+ advertisers will soon get Hulu’s ad targeting capabilities
When Disney+ launched its ad-supported tier last month, advertisers couldn’t target ads to specific audiences. By giving Disney+ advertisers access to Hulu’s ad-targeting tools, they can learn a user’s age, gender, and geo-location, which will likely help advertisers make more effective ads and bring in more revenue for both the ad agencies and Disney.
Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use Its Engagement Data For Streaming
Disney Advertising and measurement firm EDO, whose co-founder and chairman is the actor and director Edward Norton, have expanded their relationship into the streaming realm. The companies have reached a new agreement to apply engagement data from EDO to Disney’s streaming platforms, starting with Hulu. Last month, Disney+ also added a subscription tier with ads. The partnership news comes on the day Disney’s ad division convenes its annual “tech and data showcase,” which will be held virtually. Norton is appearing in a 5-minute video segment during the event to explain his involvement and how EDO is working with Disney. The companies see the...
Digital Trends
Like a Dragon: Ishin’s Trooper Cards are full of cameos, including Rahul Kohli
Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed the brand new Trooper Card system that will be featured in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin! remake. Players will be able to collect and upgrade Trooper Cards that can give them additional attacks or buffs in a fight. Some of these cards feature characters from the series, while others feature cameos from real-world fans of the franchise. The first cameos to be revealed are AEW’s Kenny Omega, as well as Rahul Kohli, an actor who has appeared in shows like iZombie and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Digital Trends
BluOS will be updated to 4.0 with a fresh look, new features
Lenbrook International, the company that creates BluOS, says that the software is going to get a major update in the spring, to version 4.0. BluOS controls wireless speakers from Bluesound, as well as a variety of audio gear from NAD, Dali, and PSB. The change will bring a cleaner look to the interface, as well as several enhancements to how the app works.
Digital Trends
I can’t believe I’m recommending Forspoken on PS5 over PC
I’ll almost always recommend a PC release over a console release. You have access to more graphics options, more opportunities to optimize your performance, and a community-driven support system for modifying or repairing your games. That’s especially true as the current generation of consoles begin to show their age.
Comments / 0