ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Man shot, killed in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in Wallingford on Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man "underneath the interstate in a dwelling with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges

RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in Federal Way backyard

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a Federal Way home Wednesday morning. The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) first tweeted about the shooting on the 200 block of Southwest 305th Street around 8:10 a.m. The department said the man who was killed is approximately 45 years old.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma 'Safe Place' initiative aims to protect victims of hate crimes

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is joining 275 other law enforcement agencies in launching a Safe Place initiative. The program, which was started by the Seattle Police Department, partners police departments with local businesses, schools, and community organizations to help victims of hate or bias crimes. The...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets

SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge

SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy