RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO