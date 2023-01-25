Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man shot, killed in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in Wallingford on Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man "underneath the interstate in a dwelling with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side."
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting 2 Puyallup officers held on more than $2 million bail
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A judge at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma ordered that a man accused of shooting two Puyallup police officers during an hours-long standoff Tuesday, be held on more than $2 million bail. Thirty-Seven-year-old, Muelu Salanoa Jr. is facing attempted murder charges for what police said...
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
KOMO News
Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges
RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
KOMO News
Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed in Federal Way backyard
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a Federal Way home Wednesday morning. The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) first tweeted about the shooting on the 200 block of Southwest 305th Street around 8:10 a.m. The department said the man who was killed is approximately 45 years old.
KOMO News
Seattle grad student hit and killed by police car in South Lake Union was in the crosswalk
SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle Monday night in the South Lake Union neighborhood was in the crosswalk when she was hit, police said. The King County Medical Examiner and Northeastern University officials confirmed the woman's identity as Jaahnavi Kandula and...
KOMO News
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
KOMO News
Family of South Hill woman run over by her own vehicle question circumstances of her death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are raising questions surrounding the death of a woman who died after she was run over by her own vehicle on the morning of Jan. 10. Imelda Rodriguez Ramel, 55, was identified by family as the woman who died in the incident that happened on the 7800 block of 165th Street Court E in South Hill.
KOMO News
Woman shot near church in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
KOMO News
Bicyclist severely injured after being struck by postal truck in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A postal worker struck a male bicyclist in Snohomish County on Wednesday evening at Woods Creek Rd and Ingraham in Monroe around 8:07 p.m. The man was wearing a helmet during the incident, according to officials. He was taken to Providence hospital by Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue with significant injuries.
KOMO News
Controversy surrounds Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic set to open Monday
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An opioid treatment clinic on 196th street SW at 24th Ave W in Lynnwood, that has been at the center of community protests this month, will be opening in a few days after receiving a license from the State Department of Health (DOH). Operated by Acadia...
KOMO News
Tacoma 'Safe Place' initiative aims to protect victims of hate crimes
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is joining 275 other law enforcement agencies in launching a Safe Place initiative. The program, which was started by the Seattle Police Department, partners police departments with local businesses, schools, and community organizations to help victims of hate or bias crimes. The...
KOMO News
Black leaders urge restraint as outrage grows in Seattle over Tyre Nichols beating video
SEATTLE, Wash. — While Seattle braced for possible violence as people got their first look at the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police, leaders in the Black community urged a measured response and called for peaceful protests. “I stand in solidarity with all those who...
KOMO News
Seattle police begin sending automated texts, emails to 911 callers to seek feedback
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) began a new process Thursday to follow up with 911 callers and crime victims in the city. The process involves sending fully automated text messages and emails seeking feedback and aims to “improve services to the community." The department said once...
KOMO News
Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets
SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge
SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
