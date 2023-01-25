Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
SIU students win national business competition
CARBONDALE, Ill. — National champions. That’s the title a Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team claimed last weekend when competing for the first time ever in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which asks students to present solutions to a realistic business challenge and address business and tax implications.
wfcnnews.com
ISP Districts 13, 22 consolidating to form "Troop 10"
DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS - Local Illinois State Police districts in Southern Illinois will be joining together to form a new Illinois State Police troop. ISP recently announced the consolidation of some districts, which is taking place throughout the state. Locally, Illinois State Police District 13, headquartered in Du Quoin, will...
wsiu.org
New afternoon schedule starts February 6 on WSIU TV
CARBONDALE, Ill - Beginning Feb. 6, PBS will provide eight hours of children’s programming on the daytime schedule, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The change allows for the addition of a wide variety of new programming from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In place of children’s shows, the...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
KFVS12
Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches. The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties. According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU...
advantagenews.com
Snow amounts vary greatly as storm wraps up
While the Riverbend saw far less snow than was predicted, areas to the south did not get so lucky. Marion, Washington, Jefferson, and Monroe counties, for example, received quite a bit of snow overnight, as the transition from rain to snow happened earlier there than in our area. IDOT Engineer...
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wtmj.com
Correction: Illinois-Semiautomatic Weapons Ban-Lawsuit story
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — In a story published January 24, 2023, about a lawsuit against Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of Benton, Ill. It is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, not nine miles (about 14 kilometers) northeast.
wsiu.org
The City of Carbondale receives $1.8 million in federal funding to resurface S. Wall Street
The City of Carbondale will receive nearly two million dollars in federal grant funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street. City officials say in addition to resurfacing, the project will include a "Road Diet" reconfiguration to lower the potential...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
kbsi23.com
Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
kbsi23.com
Man faces drug, weapons charges after search of Jackson home
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after a search of a home in Jackson found drugs and firearms. Officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Special Response Team served a search warrant on a home in Jackson after a lengthy investigation regarding illegal drug activity.
