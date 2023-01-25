Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
cbs4local.com
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
cbs4local.com
Semitruck overturned at Loop 375, US 54; crews cleaning 50 gallons of fuel spill
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck was overturned on its side on Loop 375 and US 54 Thursday morning. The ramp exit 58, which is coming from Loop 375 that goes to US 54 or I-10 is closed. Fire crews are cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel...
Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School. According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students […]
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
Demolition of fire-damaged building hurting neighboring businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since a fire off El Paso Street last December, the city has blocked off a significant part of the street for demolition of the building. And several business owner says that is demolishing their efforts to make a living. On Dec. 12, a fire broke out on 300 block of […]
cbs4local.com
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil
UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District. About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring The post 200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
Is El Cometa Taqueria Coming To Horizon City?!
Could the rumors be true?! El Cometa…. In Horizon?! *Gasps in Spanish*. Well, according to a post that has been circulating on social media, everyone’s favorite Taqueria, El Cometa, may soon be setting up shop near the Horizon area. I live in the Horizon area so when I...
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tribute services to honor the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen begin Thursday evening. Multiple speakers were present at Thursday's tribute service including Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Pastor Sama Faraone, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Senator César Blanco, and Ronald Bowling. El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez The post Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
