(Minneapolis, MN) — The Gophers blew a late lead and watched the Hoosiers go on a 7-0 run to finish off a 61-57 victory on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Dawson Garcia for missed the game for Minnesota but the Gophers did a good job until Indiana took over late. Jamison Battle did his part putting down 20 points but the Gophers sink to 7-12 overall and are now just 1-8 in the Big Ten including four straight losses. The Hoosiers get their 14th win of the season and fifth in the conference. They were lead by Trayce Jackson-Davis who scored 25 points. The Gophers are at Northwestern at 11 AM on Saturday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO