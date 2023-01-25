ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MN

Gophers lose late lead

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Gophers blew a late lead and watched the Hoosiers go on a 7-0 run to finish off a 61-57 victory on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Dawson Garcia for missed the game for Minnesota but the Gophers did a good job until Indiana took over late. Jamison Battle did his part putting down 20 points but the Gophers sink to 7-12 overall and are now just 1-8 in the Big Ten including four straight losses. The Hoosiers get their 14th win of the season and fifth in the conference. They were lead by Trayce Jackson-Davis who scored 25 points. The Gophers are at Northwestern at 11 AM on Saturday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Passenger Injured in Meeker Co Crash

A passenger was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Wednesday night. The State Patrol says 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield. He was not...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Hutchinson Pursuit Ends in Vehicle Fire, Man Arrested

A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located the suspect vehicle...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Sheriff Releases Names of Deputies Hit by Gunfire in Winsted

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the Deputies that were hit by gunfire in Winsted Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:35am, on January 23, 2023, McLeod County Sheriff’s Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz attempted to serve a felony arrest at 664 Pheasant Run in Winsted.
WINSTED, MN

