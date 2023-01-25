AtomicJar Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding and Launches Public Beta of Testcontainers Cloud

Read full article on original website
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
AmzDoge Financial landed on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square, New York
New York - With the development of the digital economy and the intensification of global brand competition, Web3.0 digital financial companies are also facing more and more competition and opportunities from around the world. January 22, 2023 14:30 PM, AmzDoge Financial (AD for short), which has received much attention, landed on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square, New York. At the "crossroads of the world", it is announced to the world that it will change the quantitative trading mode of digital assets and create a new ecology of the global digital economy.
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Is EDR Security and How Does It Provide Greater Cybersecurity for Growing Businesses?
Companies today are often plagued with difficult-to-trace and malicious online threats. What often alludes to them is that these threats could be prevented just by fine-tuning their security needs beyond what can be supplied by their current system. When larger companies put a generic security tool in place, they expect...
Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector
The healthcare and hospitality textiles wholesale supplier meets the needs for quality products. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutally competitive on the planet, where the margin for error is minimal, and customer satisfaction comes above everything. Business managers are afraid of negative reviews as they can damage their reputation, affecting their bottom line. To help in this regard, a reputable supplier, Textiles Depot, has introduced a revamped line of products designed specifically to meet the need of hotel owners, Airbnb owners, and hospitals.
C3.AI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.ai. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of C3.ai have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
MorningStar Partners, L.P., which will be renamed “TXO Energy Partners, L.P.” (“TXO”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in TXO (the “common units”) at price to the public of $20.00 per common unit. TXO has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. TXO’s common units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TXO.” The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
New-Zealand-Visa committed to providing a hassle-free online visa service to their clients.
New Zealand Visa Launches New Online Application Systemnew-zealand-visa, the online application system for New Zealand visas, has launched a new and improved online application system.The new system is designed to make applying for a New Zealand visa easier and faster than ever before.Some of the key features of the new system include:- A streamlined and intuitive application process- The ability to save and resume your application at any time- A dedicated customer support team to answer any questions you may haveWhether you're applying for a tourist visa, a business visa, or any other type of New Zealand visa, we encourage you to try our new online application system. We're confident you'll find it simpler and easier to use than anything else out there.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 23, 2021, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022. The complaint alleges violations under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
ESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ESS Tech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH, GWH.WT) in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ESS securities between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
