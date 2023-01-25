Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Witness describes crash, semi dragging car for 8 miles on Kansas City interstate
It started early morning Wednesday at State Line Road and the stoplight for the on ramp to Interstate 435 westbound.
Crash involving dump truck injures 1, shuts down Kansas City highway
One person is critically injured from a crash between a car and dump truck on 71 Highway on Kansas City's downtown loop.
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
kttn.com
Kansas City authorities charge 27 defendants in 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
Three more defendants have been indicted as part of an investigation into an armed and violent drug-trafficking organization operating in the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, address unknown, were charged in a...
KCK police investigating after woman found dead in vehicle near 61st, Haskell
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
Blue Springs officer injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver
A Blue Springs police officer was injured after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
Diver gets trapped under big rig and dragged for miles
Some people might think getting caught under a semi-truck is only something that happens in movies, such as that scene at the beginning of “Christmas Vacation”. However, it actually happened this week in Kansas.
KMBC.com
Raytown animal shelter reunites Southwest Missouri family with dog that was missing nearly 6 years
RAYTOWN, Mo. — It was nearly a six-year journey for one “Little Buddy” that was lost in southwest Missouri. Raytown's Midwest Animal ResQ shared the story about Little Buddy, a dog that they discovered as a lost stray this week. Little Buddy disappeared from its home more...
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
Comments / 0