Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS

