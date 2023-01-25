Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Yuki's Bakery and Coffee in Hoboken, NJ
We were looking for a treat when we stumbled upon Yuki’s Bakery and Coffee near the Monroe Center, an area where we do not venture to that often but that seems to have some interesting places. Opened mid-2021 by Yuki (Aviva) Levinson, this Israeli influenced bakery is a great find. Small, it has some exciting offerings like the rugelach and halva rugelach that are superb. Rugelach are small crescent rolled pastries filled with chocolate in this case, but can also be filled with apricot, raspberry, etc. I have never seen one with halva, a middle eastern confectionary made with tahini, that added some nuttiness and smoothness to it, without making it too sweet. My favorite! The Nutella babka is good, but a bit dry and with not enough of this decadent chocolate hazelnut paste (this is not as good as Breads Bakery).
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
westchestermagazine.com
8 Westchester Bakeries You Have to Try for Valentine’s Day
Craving something sweet after dinner? Head to these dessert maestros to guarantee a little bit of cupid lovin’ before you adjourn for the evening. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or treating yourself, these lovable holiday-themed desserts will make you wonder why they aren’t available year-round.
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
Popular Hoboken, NJ bakery closes after more than 40 years
HOBOKEN — He did it his way for 43 years….and now it’s time to hang up the apron!. Popular Hoboken bakery, Dom’s is closing its doors after nearly half a century in business on Saturday, Jan. 28. Owners Dom and Flo Castelitto announced on Saturday, Jan....
After 27-Year Run, Westfield Classic Thyme Cooking School Chef Says Goodbye
WESTFIELD, NJ — The longtime chef at Classic Thyme Cooking School in Westfield confirmed Thursday that he’s ceased operations and closed the business in what marks a changing of the guard for the culinary destination. Chef David Martone in a statement to TAPinto Westfield said that the loss of his taste and smell following a case of COVID-19 he contracted in November 2020 prompted his departure from the business. “As the Chef and Head Instructor at Classic Thyme, it was difficult to continue instructing classes without my senses of taste and smell, which created a significant void,” Martone said. “Previously, I taught...
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
This N.J. hidden gem is one of Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023
A well-regarded New Jersey restaurant just made Yelp’s new list of the Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023. Jessica’s Café, a popular eatery in Plainfield inspired by French and Italian cooking techniques, ranked No. 40 on the list, with Yelp praising its “branzino filets with crispy skin (and) plump Prince Edward Island mussels in a buttery sauce with applewood-smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.
You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
Please Help Return This Monmouth County Lost Dog With Her Family
Our pets are family pure and simple. They love us unconditionally and we love them back. It is unimaginable to think about them being lost and trying to find their way home but that is the situation for a family in Sea Bright and they are hoping you can help.
Here’s How A ‘Curious Kitty Cat’ Prompted A Fire Department Response In Morris County
No, we’re not kidding! Emergency crews blamed (well, let’s say attributed) the cause of an early morning call regarding a gaseous odor in Morris County to a “curious kitty cat” — here’s how. The cat managed to jump onto the counter of an apartment...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
hobokengirl.com
Van Vorst Park Community Cookbook Wants Your Submissions
Even though many of us look online for recipes, there’s something about an old favorite shared from friends and family. Community cookbooks have long been a staple of fundraising and community-building efforts of social groups and religious organizations throughout the US, and these cookbooks become snapshots of a cultural moment. The Van Vorst Park Community Association is seeking recipes from neighbors as it puts together its own cookbook as a way to celebrate the neighborhood — the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 31st. Read on to learn more about the cookbook and how to get involved.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Tarnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
Comments / 0