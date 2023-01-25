We were looking for a treat when we stumbled upon Yuki’s Bakery and Coffee near the Monroe Center, an area where we do not venture to that often but that seems to have some interesting places. Opened mid-2021 by Yuki (Aviva) Levinson, this Israeli influenced bakery is a great find. Small, it has some exciting offerings like the rugelach and halva rugelach that are superb. Rugelach are small crescent rolled pastries filled with chocolate in this case, but can also be filled with apricot, raspberry, etc. I have never seen one with halva, a middle eastern confectionary made with tahini, that added some nuttiness and smoothness to it, without making it too sweet. My favorite! The Nutella babka is good, but a bit dry and with not enough of this decadent chocolate hazelnut paste (this is not as good as Breads Bakery).

