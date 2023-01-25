ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

ijustwanttoeat.com

Yuki's Bakery and Coffee in Hoboken, NJ

We were looking for a treat when we stumbled upon Yuki’s Bakery and Coffee near the Monroe Center, an area where we do not venture to that often but that seems to have some interesting places. Opened mid-2021 by Yuki (Aviva) Levinson, this Israeli influenced bakery is a great find. Small, it has some exciting offerings like the rugelach and halva rugelach that are superb. Rugelach are small crescent rolled pastries filled with chocolate in this case, but can also be filled with apricot, raspberry, etc. I have never seen one with halva, a middle eastern confectionary made with tahini, that added some nuttiness and smoothness to it, without making it too sweet. My favorite! The Nutella babka is good, but a bit dry and with not enough of this decadent chocolate hazelnut paste (this is not as good as Breads Bakery).
HOBOKEN, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

8 Westchester Bakeries You Have to Try for Valentine’s Day

Craving something sweet after dinner? Head to these dessert maestros to guarantee a little bit of cupid lovin’ before you adjourn for the evening. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or treating yourself, these lovable holiday-themed desserts will make you wonder why they aren’t available year-round.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

After 27-Year Run, Westfield Classic Thyme Cooking School Chef Says Goodbye

WESTFIELD, NJ — The longtime chef at Classic Thyme Cooking School in Westfield confirmed Thursday that he’s ceased operations and closed the business in what marks a changing of the guard for the culinary destination. Chef David Martone in a statement to TAPinto Westfield said that the loss of his taste and smell following a case of COVID-19 he contracted in November 2020 prompted his departure from the business. “As the Chef and Head Instructor at Classic Thyme, it was difficult to continue instructing classes without my senses of taste and smell, which created a significant void,” Martone said. “Previously, I taught...
WESTFIELD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

This N.J. hidden gem is one of Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023

A well-regarded New Jersey restaurant just made Yelp’s new list of the Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023. Jessica’s Café, a popular eatery in Plainfield inspired by French and Italian cooking techniques, ranked No. 40 on the list, with Yelp praising its “branzino filets with crispy skin (and) plump Prince Edward Island mussels in a buttery sauce with applewood-smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Van Vorst Park Community Cookbook Wants Your Submissions

Even though many of us look online for recipes, there’s something about an old favorite shared from friends and family. Community cookbooks have long been a staple of fundraising and community-building efforts of social groups and religious organizations throughout the US, and these cookbooks become snapshots of a cultural moment. The Van Vorst Park Community Association is seeking recipes from neighbors as it puts together its own cookbook as a way to celebrate the neighborhood — the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 31st. Read on to learn more about the cookbook and how to get involved.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

