Nintendo News: Countdown to 007! GoldenEye 007 Shakes Up the Action for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Jan. 27

Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Mango Animate’s Animation Video Maker Helps Level up Animation Videos
The animation video maker supports recording and adding subtitles to let viewers better understand the content. Mango Animation Maker (aka Mango AM) designed by Mango Animate is quickly becoming one of the famous animation video makers in the market, offering a comprehensive suite of features and benefits designed to make animation easier, faster, and more enjoyable.
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
