A Budding Romance For Ivy? Previewing ‘DC’s Harley Quinn Romances’ #1
“STRANGER THAN FAN FICTION / HERE’S TO JACK, HERE’S TO MOLLY / POWER GIRL AND ALL-AMERICAN BOY / GRACE / DATING APP DISASTER / ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE / ONCE UPON A ROMANCE NOVEL / SPLENDOR IN THE FOAM. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories...
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics
“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
Preview: ‘Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day HC, dropping next week from writer Kelly Leigh Miller and artist Diana Sim. Can you imagine not knowing your own birthday?. That’s the situation for Aang, who was frozen...
‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2 Sells Out, Second Printing On The Way
Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland (2002) #2, with art by Brett Bean, has sold out and getting a second printing order from Image Comics. “In I Hate Fairyland #2, Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse.
Advance Review: A Traitor In Their Midst In `Minor Threats’ #4
All good things must come to an end. So this great limited series wraps up its story with a bang. While it’s a familiar story of betrayal, the creative team has developed a rich world and some cool characters that deserve another chance. Overall. 8.5/10. Betrayal is a common...
A Totalitarian Vampire Cult Rules The World: Previewing ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, dropping in May 2023 from writer/artist/colorist/letterer Benjamin W. Morse. It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!
It Came From Dimension X: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #2
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ pulls out all the stops as everything to do with these two storied franchises continues to intermingle to create one cohesive deep fun to explore universe. Every MMPR or TMNT fan is probably experiencing that giddy style Saturday Morning feeling as they flip through these pages, ready to revert right back to childhood once more.
A Final Desperate Spell In Mad Cave Studios’ Upcoming ‘Monomyth’
Mad Cave Studios has announced Monomyth, an upcoming fantasy/horror series by writer David Hazan, artist Cecilia Lo Valvo, colorist Marissa Louise and letterer Lucas Gattoni. Monomyth is a story about the darkest side of stories…how they use people, twist people and affect people and the dangers of getting stuck telling the same tired tales.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation That Changed Cinema
YouTube channel The Cinema Cartography released an in depth video on Artistic animation from across history and the globe. I’m glad that animation is being discussed seriously in cinephile circles. Too often on the Internet there’s the default stance that “cinema is dead.” One has only to look at the current explosion of prestige animated stories for adult audiences to know that cinema is alive and well.
Whole New Direction: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #4
Another solid issue as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #4 brings the event to a half-way point, preparing to plunge things into the downhill portion of this roller coaster. A steady build has allowed this series and the event to really breathe and make its case, yet still bringing a ton of action and big moments to the page already.
Strategy Stealth Game ‘Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’ Announced For 2023
Developer Mimimi Games (Desperados) has announced their latest game. It is a new title that takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Shadow Gambit sees the player take on the role of a cursed pirate named Afia, who’s in search of a treasure known as the Black Pearls. Afia will have a number of companions working alongside her as they traverse the Lost Caribbean and battle the forces of the Inquisition. Alongside their first cinematic reveal, the developer has also revealed a seven minute gameplay trailer to give players a good idea of what the title will be like.
‘Minecraft’ Spin-Off ‘Minecraft Legends’ Releases April 18th
During Xbox’s Developer_Direct, fans got another look at the upcoming Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Legends. The title is an action-strategy game in which the player is challenged to protect the land against the powerful piglin army. The trailer also shows the player meeting new allies — and some old ones...
Gotham Prison Blues: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Not even bars can keep Selina Kyle down, as ‘Catwoman’ enters a whole new phase for the title character and her supporting cast putting them in a whole new dynamic. No matter the setting the series keeps its character-focused head up and presents a colorful gorgeous fun time that speaks to so many things.
Betrayal And Mysterious Partnerships In Your First Look At ‘Magic’ #23
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #23, the next issue from writers Jed MacKay and Rich Douek, artist Jacques Salomon, colorist Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Discover the secret history of the War of the Spark in our Multiverse, as revealed by the...
The HOA From Hell: Previewing ‘Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Haven’t you always wondered what slasher monsters–the masked home invasion family, the mindless unkillable monster, the serial killer trapped in a doll–what they do for those couple of years in-between their murder sprees? They’re at Wilmhurst–a gated community in the middle of nowhere where they relax–or try to–until they get the call to go out and kill again.
Furry Fun And Gory Going-Ons: Reviewing ‘Plush’ #3
‘Plush’ #3 sees our hapless hero and seemingly Stockholm Syndrome suffering doofus, Devin, follow his cannibal killing saviours to their family home. And, as you’d expect, it’s not the cosiest of dwellings. Humour, horror and… hopeless romance? Coming from the usual gang of idiots, Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard.
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day Offerings Set the Stage For Epics To Come
Free Comic Book Day is really just around the corner. This year, Marvel has four offerings that set the stage for for big stories to come. This year’s offerings include something for everyone. You get hints at Marvel’s next big X-Men and Avengers epics from Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Joshua Cassara and Valerio Schiti. There’s shorts that lead into Spider-Man and Venom’s next big events from Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Al Ewing, and CAFU. That’s just the start with a diverse set of creators in Marvel Voices and a fun all-ages offering with Spidey and His Amazing Friends as well.
