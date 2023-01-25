Developer Mimimi Games (Desperados) has announced their latest game. It is a new title that takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Shadow Gambit sees the player take on the role of a cursed pirate named Afia, who’s in search of a treasure known as the Black Pearls. Afia will have a number of companions working alongside her as they traverse the Lost Caribbean and battle the forces of the Inquisition. Alongside their first cinematic reveal, the developer has also revealed a seven minute gameplay trailer to give players a good idea of what the title will be like.

